In his book ‘Sunrise over Ayodhya’, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva to Islamic terror organisations like ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and Boko Haram. ISIS, one of the most dreaded Islamic terror group has been responsible for terror attacks across the world in recent years. He made this comment in a chapter called ‘The Saffron Sky’ in the book.

In the chapter, Khurshid has said that in the current form, Hindutva is a political form and is cornering the ancient Hindu religion. Khurshid said that this politicising of Hinduism is akin to the Islamic terror groups ISIS and Boko Haram.

Snippet from Salman Khurshid’s book “Sunrise over Ayodhya” (image courtesy: AajTak)

Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as ‘Ayodhya saga’, Khurshid claimed that the Supreme Court judgement in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman was like one faith trumping the methods of another. “Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years,” he said in his book.

Responding to a question by News18 journalist on why the comparison between Hindutva and Islamic terrorist groups, Khurshid brazened it out and retorted if not Islamic terror groups, then who. He claimed he is not comparing Hindu religion to Islamic terror groups but Hindutva. He further claimed that he has respect for Hindu religion.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against him. Delhi-based lawyer Vivek Garg has filed a complaint him with Delhi Police and accused him of comparing Hindutva to Islamic terrorism.