On October 19, one Muslim youth named Danish and his friends had stormed into a Hindu family’s home in Madanpur Khadar in Kalindi Kunj in Delhi and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not stop performing pooja. According to the complaint filed by Shanti Pathak, her daughter Natasha was doing the aarti when Danish and his associates barged into their house and threatened to kill the entire family and break the idol kept in the house if they dared to blow the conch and ring the bell.

It was reported that despite the fact that Shanti Pathak filed a complaint with the Kalindi Kunj police, the latter did not file an FIR in the case.

Hindu victim family completely satisfied with Delhi police’s action

OpIndia got in touch with Roshan Pathak, Shanti Pathak’s husband, to learn more about the matter. He claimed that both Danish and he were summoned to the police station following the event.

He added that Danish had been warned by the police not to repeat the incident. With this, both parties signed a consent document, which was deposited in the office of then-ACP Bijender Singh. As a result, FIR was not registered. The Pathak family, however, was not given a copy of the consent document.

When asked how the Delhi Police handled his case, Roshan stated that he was completely satisfied with their actions. His family was content with the actions of ACP Bijender Singh and SHO Inspector Bhushan Kumar. He stated that his family is not under any fear or pressure at the moment.

He claims that the police respond quickly to their calls and offer all sorts of assistance and support. Roshan stated that since the police intervened, they are being able to worship freely and neither Danish nor anybody else in the colony has tried to bully them.

According to Roshan Pathak, Hindu organizations like Bajrang Dal had provided complete assistance and support to his family at the time of duress.

Natasha Pathak, Roshan Pathak’s daughter, told us that the police had also given her the numbers of their officers in case of any need. She too confirmed that Danish did not dare to create any ruckus after the October 19th incident.

They who threaten us against blowing conch themselves play loudspeakers in full volume: Delhi victim reveals

Natasha, however, bemoaned the growing presence of Muslims in her neighbourhood, recalling how, 4-5 days ago, a resident named Mohammad Shafi and his wife Gulab Jahan began playing the loudspeaker in full volume in their locality. She said that they were requested to turn down the volume but to no avail. The resident gave a written complaint to the Kalindi Kunj police in Delhi. Only when the SHO arrived in their locality, did the Muslim family stop playing the loudspeaker, said Natasha.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bhushan, the SHO of the Kalindi Kunj police station, stated that the victim family’s concerns have been settled and law and order have been restored in the locality. He said that since the issue was resolved amicably by both parties, the police did not find the need to register an FIR in the case.

Roshan Pathak, a native of Siliguri, West Bengal, has been living in Madanpur Khadar for over two decades. He has one daughter and two sons. Roshan drives an electric rickshaw for a living.

Muslims getting freehand due to political leaders like AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

According to Roshan Pathak, there were once very few Muslims in his neighbourhood, but now they are the majority. Due to incidents like the one that transpired with his family, many Hindu families have migrated from the locality and settled elsewhere. He, however, said that his family would not flee.

Roshan said that people like Danish have been emboldened to terrorize and harass Hindus in the area with the assistance of their families and encouragement from political leaders like the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

It may be noted that after the incident Shanti Pathak had revealed that this wasn’t the first time Danish and his associates had threatened them. She said that his threats and menacing had grown more brazen and serious with time.

She has rued that earlier they were able to perform pooja in the house, but since the number of Muslims in the area started increasing, they started posing threats to her family. In her complaint filed in the Kalindi Kunj police station, Shanti had written: “These people have fought with us two-three times in the past too. They have also threatened to kill my elder son.”

She had revealed how Danish had not only threatened to kill the entire family but had also warned of breaking the idol kept in the house if they dared to blow the conch and ring the bell. She also said that on the day of the incident, Danish had gathered many Muslims from the locality in order to intimidate her family.

Danish, on the other hand, told the police that his sleep use to get interrupted due to the sound of the conch and bells coming from Roshan and Shanti Pathak’s home, prompting him to do what he did.