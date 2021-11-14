An e-rikshaw driver identified as Umar Daraz alias Pappu has been detained by the Jaipur Police in connection to a case of sending a dummy bomb to a cloth merchant in the state capital. As per reports, a letter was attached to the package demanding a ransom of Rs. 10 lakh. The driver has alleged that a woman wearing a burqa had commissioned him to deliver the package to the cloth merchant on November 12 (Friday).

Media reports suggest that Umar was arrested from Kachchi Basti in Jawahar Nagar, Jaipur. He alleged that a burqa-clad woman near Mama Hotel approached him at around 4 PM on Friday. She handed him a box along with Rs. 50 and asked to deliver it at Myra Textile Showroom. She gave him the visiting card of the showroom owner as well. Umar said he asked her to come along, but she refused. The woman had claimed that the box contained a cake.

Pappu told the Police that after reaching the showroom, he called the owner, Vibhu Gupta, outside to deliver the package. The owner read the letter and refused to accept it. He came back with the parcel to find the woman but could not spot her. Mistaking the box for a cake, he brought it back to his house, where his wife refused to let him keep the box. Pappu then threw the box and the letter in the drain nearby.

The businessman who got the letter reportedly got scared after reading it. The letter stated that the box contained a bomb and demanded ransom. He approached local councilor Neeral Aggarwal and informed him about the threatening letter. Aggarwal immediately informed the Police. As the matter involved a bomb, a threatening letter and demand for ransom, the Police immediately initiated a probe in the case and checked the CCTV in the area. Based on the CCTV footage, they arrested Pappu and questioned the owner of the e-rickshaw as well. Based on Pappu’s statement, the Police is trying to identify the burqa-clad woman.

The letter that came with the dummy bomb not only had the ransom demand of Rs. 10 lakh but also had some details about the merchant that only an acquaintance could know. The letter stated that Gupta had a lot of money, and if he did not pay the ransom, they would blow him up with a bomb. The letter further stated that he would have to face the consequences if he informed the Police.

सर उक्त मामले में थाना जवाहर नगर में मुक़दमा नंबर- 252/2021 दर्ज़ कर अनुसंधान जारी है। — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) November 13, 2021

Jawahar Nagar Police is currently investigating the matter. The Police took a bomb disposal squad with them as a precaution. The Police said in a statement that the bomb did not contain any explosives. It is believed that the dummy bomb was sent to scare the businessman. The Police are further investigating the case, and detailed information will be revealed once the probe is over.