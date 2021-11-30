Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has showered India with praises after the Narendra Modi Government announced that they will be helping African countries fight the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. Kevin Pietersen described India as the “most fabulous country” with warm hearted people.

That caring spirit once again shown by India!

The most fabulous country with so many warm hearted people!

Thank you!

cc @narendramodi 🙏🏽 https://t.co/r05631jNBD — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 29, 2021

India offered to send Test kits, life-saving drugs, PPE kits as well as vaccines to the affected countries, earning praise from Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen has been effusive in his praise for India in the past as well. Earlier, he had thanked India for supplying Covid-19 vaccines around the world. For that, he had been viciously trolled by Islamists for showing his love for India.

One sportswoman who has not been happy with India recently is Martina Navratilova. In response to Pietersen’s tweet, a user had asked him to inform Navratilova about India’s greatness. Martina Navratilova did respond to the tweet, and said that India is great “despite Modi”.

India is great despite Modi… always has been and always will be.

bye now:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 30, 2021

The Tennis superstar has been harsh in her criticism of Narendra Modi in recent times, often relying on fake news to peddle her propaganda against the Indian Government. She had gone on a rant after Indian law enforcement authorities had cracked down on those celebrating Pakistan’s win against India in the T20 World Cup.

She had also fallen for fake news peddled by CJ Werleman, an infamous Islamist apologist.