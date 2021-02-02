Kevin Pietersen, former England cricketer, has expressed his gratitude towards India after Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar shared photographs of made in India Covid-19 vaccines reaching South Africa. The cricketing superstar was born in South Africa but later moved to England.

Source: Twitter

Kevin Pietersen replied to MEA Jaishankar’s tweet saying, “Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!” While he received endearing messages from Indians, he was trolled for his comment by Islamists and Pakistanis.

You seen the situation in Kashmir? 🤦‍♂️ — Hamza A Khan (@hamza_khan786) February 2, 2021

Shame on u kevin — نعمان راو (@NomanRao119) February 2, 2021

spare a thought for the Indian farmers and the kashmiri people — aamar mahmood (@asim21032006) February 2, 2021

Can't you see the generosity in Kashmin — Hammad Ahmed (@hammadmughal142) February 2, 2021

yes in Kashmir in Punjab and for Muslims every where — سعید احمد (@malik1318) February 2, 2021

The trolls also dragged in the ‘farmer protests’ to make snide comments on Kevin Pietersen.

Not sure the farmers would agree. https://t.co/LHl3xq8wwg — Ali Khan (@Aries_80) February 2, 2021

The High Commission of India in Pretoria, South Africa thanked Pietersen for the kind words.

India has been delivering Covid-19 vaccines to numerous countries to enable them to fight the pandemic. The initiative has earned India a lot of good will across the world. However, it is only to be expected that Pakistanis are not too happy with the development. But Pakistan, too, will receive 17 million doses of the India-made Covishield under UN’s vaccination alliance Covax.