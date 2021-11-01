Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTennis legend Martina Navratilova goes on a rant against India after the India-Pakistan T20...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial MediaSports
Updated:

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova goes on a rant against India after the India-Pakistan T20 match: Here is why she is wrong

Martina Navratilova condemned the Uttar Pradesh police for arresting students who cheered Pakistan’s win against India in the first Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

OpIndia Staff
Tennis player Martina Navratilova
55

After global celebrities like Rihanna and Gal Gadot, it is the 18-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova who has taken a keen interest in Indian politics and has come out lashing the alleged ‘fascist regime ruling the country. 

After spreading fake news just a week ago, the tennis player has now condemned the Uttar Pradesh police for arresting students who cheered Pakistan’s win against India in the first Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. 

Navratilova reacted to a post where a Twitter user named Anjali Mehta (ex-army now a social activist as per her Twitter bio) tagged several sportspersons from across the globe to condemn the arrests being made in India of students who celebrated Pakistan’s win.

To this Navratilova expressed bewilderment. After another social media user shared a BBC report on the news, the tennis player Tweeted, “Didn’t realize cheering for a particular team was against the law?”

Netizens, however, were quick to tell the new social justice warrior on the block to study the context and history before commenting. 

Interestingly, scores of anonymous Twitter handles came out supporting Navratilova’s statement while commenting how lawlessness has taken over India, especially Uttar Pradesh. 

Why Navratilova needs a history lesson

It is not uncommon to find supporters of foreign sportsmen in India, especially when it comes to tennis and football. Indians also cheer for foreign cricket players when they play in a fan’s favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team. 

However, it is an altogether different equation when it comes to people living in India supporting Pakistan, a country responsible for cross-border terrorism in India.

It is imperative to note that not long before Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match, as many as ten Hindu civilians were gunned down in Kashmir in the month of October by the Islamic terrorists sponsored by Pakistan. 

India lost more than 110 security personnel fighting terrorism in Kashmir from the year 2019 till date. 

Hence, if personalities like Navratilova wish to understand why supporting, cheering and bursting crackers for a country responsible for terrorism in India is a punishable offence, a short history class or flipping through a few reports apart from the likes of BBC and The Print might help. 

Navratilova spreads fake news

On October 21, Navratilova took potshots at the BJP government in India on the basis of fake news peddled by The Print columnist CJ Werleman.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Quite the democracy, eh? Trying to catch up to trump, I see. But then Modi and trump were pretty chummy from what I could see… will Modi speak up against this man and his rhetoric? I doubt it…”

Sadly, her comments were based on a piece of fake news, which was shared by columnist and ‘Islamophobia crusader’ CJ Werleman.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi’s air quality already in ‘very poor’ category, but governments target only Diwali, ignore stubble burning

OpIndia Staff -
While several state governments across India focus their target against the Hindu festival of Diwali to 'show' that they are concerned about air pollution, the air quality of Delhi is silently demonstrating that blaming Diwali for air pollution is nothing but lazy and irresponsible.
News Reports

Elle comes in defence of FabIndia, targets Hindus for wanting to preserve the sanctity of Diwali, publishes a rant by one Ruman Baig

OpIndia Staff -
On October 31, fashion magazine Elle decided to target Hindus for trying to preserve the sanctity of the Hindu festival Diwali.

Kalinga Rights Forum urges NCPCR to take action over attack on 2-month-old Hindu kid by Islamists in Seelampur: Details

Terrorist org SFJ begins ‘referendum’ on Punjab from London amidst anti-India and ‘Khalistan zindabad’ slogans

Sabyasachi withdraws controversial Mangalsutra ad, offers no apology

Delhi: Hindu man who had married Muslim woman critically injured after shot by his brother-in-law who opposed the marriage

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,698FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com