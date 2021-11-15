The 18th-century idol of Maa Annapurna, which had embarked on a journey back home to Kashi from Delhi on November 11, was installed at the newly-constructed Annapurna temple inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor today (November 15, Monday). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the pran pratistha (consecration) of the deity.

The idol, which was transported across the state on a lavish chariot, passed through 18 districts over four days, before arriving in Varanasi shortly after midnight on Sunday, November 14.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs rituals to install Maa Annapurna Devi’s idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi.



The idol was retrieved from Canada, recently. pic.twitter.com/emaowopI45 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2021

After 108 years, Maa Annapurna’s idol has returned to Kashi once again. The credit goes to the MP from Kashi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I express heartfelt gratitude to him on behalf of everyone in Kashi and the state, said CM Yogi Adityanath following the consecration ceremony of the deity.

UP CM #YogiAdityanath performs rituals to install #MaaAnnapurna Devi’s idol at #Kashi Vishwanath Temple,in Varanasi today.

An 18th-century idol of Maa Annapurna, which was stolen from Varanasi more than 100 years ago and later found in a museum in Canada was retrieved recently. pic.twitter.com/h8z0rgZatk — Sharad Agarwal (@sharad1929) November 15, 2021

The Pran Pratistha ritual typically involves a puja, chanting of Sanskrit mantras and shlokas, bathing and cleansing the idol of the deity whose feet may be washed just like a revered guest arriving after a long journey. After that dressing the idol and seating in a place of comfort by placing the idol face towards the east (marking sunrise).

Ganesh Sthapana, Kalash Sthapana with the invocation of all Gods and Goddesses, ritual Abhishek of the Idols, Chal (movable) Pranprathistha puja and mantra, 11,000 chants of mantra for the particular deity Idols are all part of Shaligram Shala Puja and Yagna Services’ ritual Pran Pratistha of idols or murtis.

Yogi Adityanath had arrived here in Varanasi on a two-day visit on Sunday night. After paying obeisance at the temple, Adityanath also inspected the progress of the reconstruction work of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor.

Speaking about the ceremony held today, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said: “A temple has been constructed in ‘ishan kon’ (north-east corner) as per vastu shashtra and the shrine is adjacent to the northern entry gate of Kashi Vishwanath Dham (corridor) area.”

Along with the Maa Annapurna idol, the five other idols, which were removed for the reconstruction work in the temple premises, were also installed today.

The 18th-century Maa Annapurna idol that was installed today was stolen from Varanasi more than 100 years ago and later found in a museum in Canada.

The idol was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday at the national capital at a colourful event amid a cheering crowd of devotees. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy presented the idol to Suresh Rana, minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi in the union cabinet were also present at the event.