Goa: Organisers cancel show of 'comedian' Munawar faruqi. Know why

Amidst the opposition of the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti in Panaji, the organisers of the standup comedy show of Munawar Faruqi had decided to cancel it. The development comes days after the cancellation of two shows of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the comedian was set to perform at a mall in Panaji on Monday (November 15). But, the organisers ‘LVF Comedy’ pulled the plug on the show citing the law and order problem. The decision was taken following a meeting at the Panjaji police station. The organisers were reportedly told that the show of Munawar Faruqi could cause a law and order problem. Although the cancellation of the show was confirmed by ‘LVF Comedy’, founder Warren Viegas did not comment on the matter.

The Hindu Jagriti Samiti had earlier urged the State to not allow Faruqi to perform in Panaji, owing to his past record of making ‘vulgar jokes about Hindu Gods.’ Spokesperson Jayesh Thali remarked, “He was behind bars for 37 days in Madhya Pradesh for insulting the Hindu religion. There are elections in Goa and such events could create acrimony in the state. If Pramod Muthalik can be banned in Goa, why is Munawar allowed in Goa,” he asked.

VHP and Bajrang Dal had earlier asked Raipur authorities to cancel show of Faruqi

Faruqui was scheduled to perform on November 14 in Raipur. However, his shows were cancelled following the opposition of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. VHP leader Santosh Chaudhary had informed that the two groups had submitted a written application to Raipur Collector and Superintendent of Police in this matter.

“Faruqui mocked our Gods in past and such anti-Hindu people should not be permitted in the capital. And if the administration permits, it will be the administration’s responsibility because we will stop the program in our own way,” said Chaudhary. Vishwa Hindu Parishad had warned that they will stop the show if the local administration gives permission to host the program. After Gujarat and Mumbai, Munawar Faruqui’s show was eventually cancelled.