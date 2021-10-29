Mumbai: Youth who complained to BMC against Munawar Faruqui’s now-cancelled shows receives death threats

Rattled by the embarrassment, fans of Munawar Faruqui have issued death threats to Siddhant Mohite, founder of Saffron Think Tank for speaking out against the communal and out-on-bail comedian. Mohite has also written a letter asking for police protection owing to the death threats.

Faruqui was all set to perform his next act ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Mumbai, however, a fierce campaign led by Mohite has resulted in the cancellation of the former’s shows by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) citing ‘administrative reasons.’

Saffron Think Tank has won the legal battle against Anti Hindu Comedian @munawar0018 @mybmc has issued a written reply to @SaffronTank ‘s complaint regarding cancellation of the show. pic.twitter.com/yXsQ3OucrL — Siddhant Mohite (@SiddhantMohite1) October 27, 2021

‘Go Back Munawar’

Faruqui was all set to perform on October 29 at Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir hall in Mumbai suburbs (Borivali) and on October 30 and 31 at Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra.

However, sharing Faruqui’s anti-Hindu stand-up comedy clips, Mohite shot a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, governor and other security agencies opposing Faruqui’s shows in Mumbai.

In his letter dated October 15, Mohite stated that the supposed comedian has active criminal cases filed against him for stirring religious unrest and that no organizer should promote such artists.

On the occasion of Dussehra, @SaffronTank sent a written complaint to @CMOMaharashtra, regarding cancellation of @munawar0018‘s Show in Mumbai. The CM’s office has forwarded this complaint to the Home Ministry for further action. Jai Hind! @Dwalsepatil #GoBackMunawar @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/AVVefaKIf5 — Siddhant Mohite (@SiddhantMohite1) October 15, 2021

Detailing Faruqui’s history, Mohite mentioned how the artist sang offensive songs/anthems during the anti- CAA protests, worded his insulting stand-up comedy act on Hindu gods such as Lord Ram and Maa Sita.

Specifying the sections under which Faruqui has been charged, Mohite also mentioned that the comedian’s latest act is supposedly based on the story of a criminal and that such content should not be encouraged amongst youngsters.

“Munawar is currently out on bail and he has not apologized as yet for hurting the Hindu sentiments. He can very well perform after he receives a clean chit from the relevant Courts,” said Mohite while speaking with OpIndia. “Surprisingly, the organizers of Faruqui’s shows had not sought police permission for conducting the event,” informed Mohite further.

Munawar took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of his shows claiming that the safety of his fans may be compromised if he goes ahead with the shows.

Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram post

Prior to Mumbai, organizations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had risen in protest resulting in the cancellation of all shows organized in Gujarat for the alleged comedian.

Faruqui’s fans issue death threats

After the BMC ordered the cancellation of Faruqui’s shows in Mumbai, his fans have been issuing death threats to Mohite. The founder of Saffron Think Tank has been receiving ‘Rest In Peace’ messages from Faruqui’s fans who have initiated a targeted campaign to attack him.

I have filed a legal complaint at Amboli Police Station against Munawar Faruqui’s fans who have given me death threats.



I have also requested @mumbaipolice to provide me Police Protection asap.



I will continue fighting for protection of Hindu Dharma, no matter whatever happens pic.twitter.com/SvBs1CxyQI — Siddhant Mohite (@SiddhantMohite1) October 27, 2021

Interestingly, Faruqui assured Mohite that he will ask his fans to stop issuing death threats, however, in the same message the alleged comedian claimed, “Fans get sentimental at times.”

Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram chat

Mohite in a letter dated October 27 has urged for police protection.

Faruqui’s ‘comedy’ acts

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui had mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

Participating in the anti-CAA protests, Faruqui made a song in which he said, ‘Changa Changa bolke Danga Karaoge’

In January this year, Faruqui had mocked Mata Sita by comparing her to Bollywood actresses.

Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram Post

Faruqui in an attempt to encourage the ongoing farmers’ protest, in his Instagram post asked the farmers to “grow weed, instead of wheat,” thereby, promoting drug consumption and unrest.