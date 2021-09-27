Monday, September 27, 2021
‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui’s entire Gujarat tour stands cancelled, Bajrang Dal had threatened disruption

This comes after organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad registered protest against the conducting of the show. They had accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting the religious sentiments.

OpIndia Staff
Munawar Faruqui's tour cancelled
Hours after event organisers 2Jokers Entertainment pulled out from organising the ‘comedy’ show by Munawar Faruqui in Surat, his entire Gujarat tour stands cancelled. Bookmyshow, the ticketing platform as delisted Faruqui’s entire Gujarat tour on its app. His shows in Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara were scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

As one can see in the Bookmyshow app, Munawar Faruqui’s tour to Gujarat, which was a part of his tour named ‘Dongri to Nowhere’, stands closed.

Bookmyshow website

The development came hours after, his show in Surat was cancelled, as the event management company run by one Parth Brahmbhatt pulled out of the show. This comes after organisations such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad registered protest against the conducting of the show. They had accused Faruqui of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting the religious sentiments.

Earlier, Parth Brahmbhatt had refused to cancel the show and urged Bajrang Dal to take the legal route in case they want to get the show cancelled. Brahmbhatt had also said that Faruqui got ‘clean chit’ on the allegations of making anti-Hindu jokes during a comedy show and hence he (Brahmbhatt) would not back off from organising the show.

However, after the Hindu groups insisted that they would buy all the tickets themselves and sit in the audience to have their ‘own show’ by reciting Hanuman Chalisa throughout, Brahmbhatt had probably decided to pull out of organising the show.

Some of the ‘comedy clips’ of Faruqui have been allegedly insulting to the Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002. He had also peddled conspiracy theories of RSS involvement in the Gujarat carnage and mocking Hindu deities in name of comedy at a program conducted in the Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in January 2021.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui's entire Gujarat tour stands cancelled, Bajrang Dal had threatened disruption

Latest News

