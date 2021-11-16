On November 15, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the vile comments made by a Congress worker against actress Kangana Ranaut who was recently awarded Padma Shri.

In reply to a tweet by BJP Karyakarta and businessman Neelkant Bakshi, NCW said that Rekha Sharma, Chairperson NCW, has written to DGP Bihar to file a case against one Vinay Ojha, who had published several vile, hateful comments on social media against the actress after she was awarded Padma Shri.

@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to DGP Bihar seeking an immediate FIR in the matter and to arrest the accused for making derogatory comments about a woman on social media. The action taken must be apprised to NCW at the earliest. — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 15, 2021

The comments against Kangana by Congress worker

Vinay Ojha, General secretary of Social Media and IT Cell, Bihar, had published several derogatory and vile comments against Padma Shri awardee and four times National Awardee actress Kangana Ranaut after she was presented with the Padma Award by the President of India on Sunday.

In a now-deleted tweet, Ojha had published a screenshot of an intimate scene from one of Ranaut’s movies and wrote, “It is not easy to win Padma Shri. It takes a lot of effort to win one. But, when the king is characterless, then prostitutes’ brothel get famous.” In another now-deleted tweet, he said, “She won the award as alms, so the beggar thought we got independence as alms too.”

While @priyankagandhi is busy singing the “Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” tune in Uttar Pradesh, the IT & Social Media Gen.Secretary of Bihar Congress @VinayOjhaInc is exposing the true face of the Congress party and their attitude towards successful, independent, self made women!! pic.twitter.com/0e2Ihqe7iq — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) November 14, 2021

NCW has asked Bihar Police to appraise the commission about their action against the Congress worker at the earliest.