On November 2, Roshni Ali, the woman behind the PIL seeking a blanket ban on firecrackers in West Bengal, stated that she is trying to file another appeal for the same. Notably, on November 1, the Supreme Court of India had set aside the Calcutta High Court’s verdict of the blanket ban on firecrackers in West Bengal. In its judgment, the Supreme Court relied on its own orders that there should be no blanket ban on the firecrackers.

In a video on Instagram, Ali said, “Hi, I am at Calcutta High Court, as you can see. The fight is not yet over. I am going to make an appeal and still fight for our right to breathe. It’s not just the environmental health, but it’s all our individual health that is at stake with such a verdict. It’s not just Calcutta, but the entire nation is watching.”

Hearing a petition filed by the firecracker manufacturers, the Supreme Court found fault with this argument by the High Court. Moreover, the petitioners also stated that the matter of mechanism to verify green firecrackers was never raised during the hearing in the Calcutta High Court. The petitioners had also pointed out various orders by Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal to argue that the complete ban is wrong.

Calling the High Court order ‘extreme’, the apex court said, “we are convinced that Calcutta High Court should have called upon parties to give an explanation before passing such an extreme order.”

The ban imposed by Calcutta High Court

On October 29, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers throughout the state of West Bengal during Diwali/Kali Puja. Earlier the state government had allowed green crackers for the upcoming celebrations, but the court noted, “Keeping in mind the practical realities, we find that there is no mechanism in place to ascertain whether the crackers being sold/burst are only green crackers in compliance with the norms set in place by the relevant certifying body”.

Roshni Ali alleged she has allergies, and they have started to act up

According to a report in Zee Bangla, Roshni Ali, after the Supreme Court’s verdict, said during an interview with G24 Hour that she has “allergies” that have started acting up. Interestingly, she said so on November 1, three days before Diwali.