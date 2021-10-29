The Calcutta High Court ordered a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers throughout the state of West Bengal during Diwali/Kali Puja. According to reports, the ban on firecrackers would also apply for all other upcoming festivities in the state including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

#Breaking| #CalcuttaHighCourt orders a complete ban on usage/sale of all kinds of firecrackers including green crackers during the upcoming festivities – Kali Puja/Diwali/Chhat Puja/Christmas. Police instructed to keep a strict vigil on use/sale of firecrackers @ZeeNews — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) October 29, 2021

Earlier the state government had allowed green crackers for the upcoming celebrations but the court noted, “Keeping in mind the practical realities, we find that there is no mechanism in place to ascertain whether the crackers being sold/burst are only green crackers in compliance with the norms set in place by the relevant certifying body”.

The order further added, “That apart it would be an impossible task by police and law enforcement bodies to inspect classification of firecrackers under which they are sold…Laying the window open for green crackers to be used would positively entail abundant abuse”,

#CalcuttaHighCourt orders a complete ban on usage/sale of all kinds of firecrackers including green crackers during the upcoming Diwali/Kali Puja festivities. Only wax or oil based diyas permitted to be used. Police instructed to keep a strict vigil on use/sale of firecrackers. pic.twitter.com/sRV4vuytrh — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 29, 2021

Notably, a PIL ( Public Interest Litigation) was filed by a so-called social worker and ‘environmental activist’ Roshni Ali in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a complete ban on firecrackers due to the existing pandemic situation.

According to reports, the petitioner also cited the 2020 order that had banned firecrackers and stated that Covid situation would worsen in the state if crackers were not banned.

Division bench including Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Aniruddha Roy passed the order noting the difficulties in establishing that only green crackers as permitted by the Supreme Court are burnt.