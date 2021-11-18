On November 17, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed BJP leader Sonam Kinnar as the vice-chairperson of the newly formed Uttar Pradesh Transgender Welfare Board. She has been given the status of Minister of State. In her statement, Sonam thanked CM Yogi Adityanath and vowed to bring BJP back in power.

She further cursed former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. She said, “BJP will return to power with a majority. It is my curse to (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav that he would never come to power in his life.”

Sonam Kinnar had left Samajwadi Party and joined BJP in August 2021. At that time, she had said that when she joined SP, many promises were made by the party leaders, but none were fulfilled. After joining the Transgender Welfare Board on Wednesday, Sonam attacked SP and said it is like a private limited company that runs on the behest of one family. She blamed the previous government for not taking any decision for the welfare of the transgender population of the state.

She further added BJP had given her more than she had thought. She said, “If the party permits, I will contest assembly elections against Akhilesh Yadav from wherever he decides to contest.” She told the whole transgender community is with CM Yogi. While talking to Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, Sonam, also head of Sultanpur Ashram, said all five lakh transgender people would go door-to-door with turmeric and rice to campaign for BJP. “We had faced discrimination in the state in the past. However, by forming a Transgender Welfare Board, the BJP government has shown they fulfil their promises,” she added.

In 2018, Sonam Kinnar contested municipal elections but lost to Babita Jaiswal of BJP. In August, Sonam joined BJP along with seven leaders from opposition parties. At that time, Sonam said she pursued her community to join SP, but the party’s leaders did not do anything for their welfare. “They did not give us the respect and rights that we deserve,” she had said.