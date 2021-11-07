On November 5 (local time), at least eight people died, and over 300 were injured during the stampede that at the Travis Scott concert, Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. Over 50,000 people were waiting outside the venue in the sold-out concert at the Houston music festival. As soon as the gates were opened, people rushed inside without thinking twice, resulting in a stampede.

And it’s not just Travis who should be held accountable, everyone needs to take the responsibility to at least not trample others and try to help them. pic.twitter.com/45fNECA8Ne — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

The incident began just after 9 PM CT as per the officials. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, during a statement, said that the authorities were trying to identify those who lost their lives. No people have been reported missing so far. Several people were rushed to the hospital. On Saturday, at least 13 people remained hospitalized getting treated for the injuries. Five of the hospitalized individuals were under 18.

In the statement, Turner said that there were many unanswered questions. He said, “Over the next several days, several weeks, could be even longer, we’ll take an in-depth look at everything that took place, why it took place, what steps we can do moving forward to mitigate an incident of this kind from taking place.”

The visuals of the event are devastating. As per the reports, several ambulances, police cars and paramedics rushed to the festival to attend to the injured, but the concert had already begun. The ambulance got stuck in the crowd, trying to find a way out.

In some visuals, the concert attendees were seen dancing on stuck ambulances and police cars.

The horrifying visuals of the Travis Scott concert emerged on social media

Several netizens shared videos and photographs of what had happened at the concert. One Twitter user ‘heavyonitbarbie’ shared a thread compiling the visuals. In one video, an ambulance was seen struggling to go through the crowd while in another video, an attendee was seen dancing on the top of the ambulance.

People were really on top of the ambulance having the time of their lives while other were losing theirs… pic.twitter.com/1Mdi0XUw2o — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

People were seen jumping on the top of the police car that was trying to take the unconscious people out of the crowd.

People jumping on top of police cars who were trying to get unconscious people out of the crowd pic.twitter.com/m2o9LcPslW — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

Some fans tried to stop the show but no one from the organizers allegedly listened to them.

People even rushed the camera men, and they still continued the show while people were dying#ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/9u6NqFF03M — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

Officials were seen taking unconscious attendees out of the ground. Some visuals showed how they were desperately trying to revive the unconscious attendees.

TW! Disturbing footage of the AstroWorld Tour.



pic.twitter.com/25ZgroVAA9 — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

An Instagram user who attended the concert penned down the incident in her own words. She explained how she tried to save a few people who fell down during the stampede but could not do anything much. She even tried to tell the camera person and security officials present at the site about what had happened but no one listened to her.

A video shared on Twitter showed how Seanna Faith was trying to tell the organizers about what was happening but no one paid attention.

Visuals and eyewitness accounts showed Travis Scott and his team were aware of what was happening but they did not pay much attention or did anything to minimize the damage.

Travis Scott was a 100% aware of people dying and he knew about the ambulance in the crowd, but the show continued pic.twitter.com/VgNHlUgROz — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

This is so disturbing to watch pic.twitter.com/9gJmEsS1Ru — dimi (@heavyonitbarbie) November 6, 2021

Statement from Travis Scott

In a statement, Scott said that he was devastated by what had happened during the concert. He said, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

He further added, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Live Nation, the company responsible for the organization, said, “Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night.

We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.”

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told CNN in a statement, “[The crowd] for whatever reason began to push and surge towards the front of the stage, which caused the people in the front to be compressed. People began to fall out, become unconscious.”

Field hospital treated over 300 people at the Travis Scott concert

Reports suggest that over 300 people were treated at a field hospital that was set up near the festival. The youngest victim of the chaos was a 10-year-old who was rushed to the hospital. It is unclear how such a young attendee managed to enter the venue. Unverified sources have claimed that the 10-year-old kid was one Thomas Drought and he had succumbed to the injuries.

Thomas Drought is the name of the 10 year old who was found deeply bruised with Head injuries on the floor of the Travis Scott Concert !

Extremely Sad!

REST IN PEACE. #AstroWorld #ASTROFEST pic.twitter.com/vYnZT4KfOp — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 6, 2021

Several patients had suffered cardiac arrest and were rushed to hospital. Peña said the details of the injuries and causes of death were unclear, and it would be determined by a medical examiner. The cause of the surge would be part of the investigation.

Peña said that the concert was stopped “as soon as the situation got to the point where it was overwhelming the resources there”; however “, the damage was already done”.

An unknown assailant allegedly injected people with drugs

Troy Finner, Houston PD’s Chief, confirmed that at least one person was injected with some drug via needle. He further added that might be more such incidents at the concert. TMZ reported that a security guard was trying to restrain a citizen when he felt a prick on his neck and fell unconscious almost immediately. He was revived using NARCAN by medical personnel, who confirmed that he saw something on his neck that indicated he had been stabbed with a syringe.

The second day of the show cancelled

After the Friday horror, the second day of the show was cancelled by the authorities. An investigation has been launched by the Houston administration.