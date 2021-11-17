News Agency Times of India has recently reported the news of an RSS worker being hacked to death allegedly by SDPI members in a different manner based on the edition. In the Kerala edition, while it clearly stated that the murder had happened, in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai editions, the news agency reported that an RSS worker died in an accident.

A Twitter user, BefittingFacts, published three snippets of news reports from different editions of the Times of India newspaper. In the first edition from Kerala, the report said that an RSS worker was hacked to death in front of his wife in Palakkad. Sanjith, the victim, was travelling with his wife on a bike when attackers hit him with swords. It also mentioned that the Police said the preliminary investigation indicated it was a political murder.

See how @timesofindia reported murder of RSS worker in different states.

Kerala👇🏻 TamilNadu👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/KlwdNt641Z — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 16, 2021

The tone of the report, however, changed in the other two editions. In the Tamil Nadu edition, the report stated that Sanjith died in a road accident. It further added BJP accused SDPI of the murder. Towards the end, the report mentioned, “There were 30 wounds on his body and six on the head.” It suggested that a post-mortem report revealed that the victim died of head injuries.

Furthermore, in the Mumbai edition, which was shared by Twitter user irah777, more or less similar language was used as from the Tamil Nadu edition. But, interestingly, the report did mention that he died of head injuries but nowhere mentioned that he had 30 wounds on the body and six on the head.

The death of RSS worker Sanjith

On November 15, it was reported that an RSS worker identified as A Sanjith from Elappully, Kerala, was hacked to death by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) goons. SDPI is the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The incident occurred at Ellapully in Palakkad district at 9:30 in the morning. He was going for his work on his motorcycle with his wife when he was brutally attacked by the SDPI members. Reports suggest that the assailants came in a car. They stopped his bike and attacked him in broad daylight in front of many people, including his wife. Sanjith was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.