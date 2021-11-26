Friday, November 26, 2021
HomeWorldBritish Police raids Sikhs for Justice, outfit used electronic devices to create fake identity...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

British Police raids Sikhs for Justice, outfit used electronic devices to create fake identity cards: Report

Sources in the Indian Government said that the Hounslow office of SFJ was pivotal in manufacturing propaganda against India.

OpIndia Staff
British Police raids Sikhs for Justice, outfit used electronic devices to create fake identity cards: Report
Representative Image (Source: India TV)
45

Banned outfit Sikhs for Justice was raided by the British Police earlier this month, CNN-News18 has reported. On November 15, the Hounslow office of SFJ at 256 Bath Road was raided. Electronic devices and documents of related to the ‘Punjab Referendum’ were seized from the site.

According to the report, the Police have recovered documents that sought to inflate the the number of voters in the so called referendum. An individual with links to Pakistan has also been detained in the process. According to sources quoted by News18, the outfit created fake identity cards using electronic devices.

Sources in the Indian Government said that the Hounslow office of SFJ was pivotal in manufacturing propaganda against India.

Sikhs for Justice has also been very active during the farmer protests, attempting to use the protests to sow the seeds of Khalistani separatism. Recently, it was reported that the outfit had offered a sum of 125,000 US Dollars to the farmers to raise the Khalistani flag at the Parliament on November 29, 2021.

In January, it announced a reward of $350,000 to the protestors who hoisted a Khalistani flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Ahead of Republic Day, the SFJ had announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate.

The SFJ had also called for a siege of Parliament on Budget Day, February 1, in an attempt to push protesters into engaging in anti-national activities. The outfit had held the first round of its ‘Punjab referendum’ on the 31st of October this year.

The voters in the so-called referendum raised anti-India slogans and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and also carried Khalistani flags.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSikhs for Justice raided
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Study shows the possibility of coronary diseases increase significantly after receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna

OpIndia Staff -

‘Param Bir Singh destroyed Kasab’s mobile phone, misused his power and authority to quell inquiries about it’: Read former ACP’s shocking claims

OpIndia Staff -

British Police raids Sikhs for Justice, outfit used electronic devices to create fake identity cards: Report

OpIndia Staff -

How Communist leader insulted the father of slain Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan because his ego was too big to handle the anguish of a grieving...

OpIndia Staff -

VHP protests against pastor Bajinder Singh’s ‘Healing Crusade’, Punjab CM Channi stays away from event: What VHP told OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

‘Are you saying Hindu groups orchestrated train burning? There is a limit, this is absurd’: What SIT said in court on Zakia Jafri’s plea

OpIndia Staff -

How Rahul Gandhi partied as Islamic terrorists slaughtered Indians on the streets on 26/11, even making a guest at the party question him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Lakhvi told us, till you are alive, keep killing, that’s a sure shot way to heaven’: Full transcript of Mumbai 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab’s...

Jinit Jain -

J&K terror financing: Modi govt may soon ban all Hurriyat Conference factions. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Busting the Hindu Vs Sikh narrative: How Hindus saved and helped Sikh Gurus, provided weapons training and donated for Gurudwaras

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,845FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com