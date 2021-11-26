Banned outfit Sikhs for Justice was raided by the British Police earlier this month, CNN-News18 has reported. On November 15, the Hounslow office of SFJ at 256 Bath Road was raided. Electronic devices and documents of related to the ‘Punjab Referendum’ were seized from the site.

According to the report, the Police have recovered documents that sought to inflate the the number of voters in the so called referendum. An individual with links to Pakistan has also been detained in the process. According to sources quoted by News18, the outfit created fake identity cards using electronic devices.

Sources in the Indian Government said that the Hounslow office of SFJ was pivotal in manufacturing propaganda against India.

Sikhs for Justice has also been very active during the farmer protests, attempting to use the protests to sow the seeds of Khalistani separatism. Recently, it was reported that the outfit had offered a sum of 125,000 US Dollars to the farmers to raise the Khalistani flag at the Parliament on November 29, 2021.

In January, it announced a reward of $350,000 to the protestors who hoisted a Khalistani flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Ahead of Republic Day, the SFJ had announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate.

The SFJ had also called for a siege of Parliament on Budget Day, February 1, in an attempt to push protesters into engaging in anti-national activities. The outfit had held the first round of its ‘Punjab referendum’ on the 31st of October this year.

The voters in the so-called referendum raised anti-India slogans and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and also carried Khalistani flags.