Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the banned Khalistan organisation, has offered a sum of 125,000 US Dollars to the farmers to raise the Khalistani flag at the Parliament on November 29, 2021, the day when the seventh session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha commences.

According to a report by Zee News, in a video message from Geneva, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “While Bhagat Singh bombed the Parliament during the campaign for India’s independence, we are asking farmers to raise Khalistan flags for the independence of Punjab”.

The announcement came three days after the central government decided to repeal the 3 farm laws that were passed for the benefit of the farmers, ostensibly due to the security threat that farmer demonstrations have posed to citizens.

Protests had swept Punjab after the Modi government announced three new bills for the agriculture industry. Since the passage of the bills, the farmers, inflamed by the state government, have laid blockades on railway tracks and highways to mark their protest against the bills.

SFJ announces rewards to promote their Khalistani agenda

During the span of these so-called protests, the hardline pro-Khalistan group has made several attempts to infiltrate the ongoing protests in the capital and has made shocking proposals in the form of incentives in order to promote their Khalistani agenda.

In January, it announced a reward of $350,000 to the protestors who hoisted a Khalistani flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. Ahead of Republic Day, the SFJ had announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day.

The SFJ had also called for a siege of Parliament on Budget Day, February 1, in an attempt to push protesters into engaging in anti-national activities.

How Khalistani supporters hijacked the farmers protests

Innumerable reports have emerged in the past that prove how Khalistani supporters had hijacked the so-called farmers protests. On January 12, the central government had told the Supreme Court that they have credible input from the Intelligence Bureau that there is a presence of Khalistani supporters in the farmers’ protest.

Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu, who was seen among the mob who attacked the Red Fort and hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day, has reportedly been named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day.

Moreover, several pro-Khalistani slogans were raised during the protests. In several instances, banners of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani terrorist, were also held during the protests.

And, as more and more details have emerged that point towards the possible interference of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protests, the shady role of the SFJ has become more and more profound.

A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan. On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.