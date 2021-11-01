Terrorist org SFJ begins ‘referendum’ on Punjab from London amidst anti-India and ‘Khalistan zindabad’ slogans

On October 31, US-based Sikh for Justice, a Khalistani terrorist organization banned in India, held the first round of a so-called referendum on Punjab in London. SFJ has been demanding a separate country, Khalistan. British Sikhs reportedly travelled to London to cast their vote on if Punjab should become a separate country. SFJ would hold voting in other cities of the United Kingdon (UK) and would then hold voting in Europe, US and Canada before heading to India.

Some people sit in their basements and make grand statements about the Sikh Sangarsh on twitter.



Today, in the rain, thousands of UK Sikhs joined Sikhs for Justice to participate in their non-governmental referendum process. pic.twitter.com/pCSlHzy7ft — California Sikh Youth Alliance (@TheCsya) October 31, 2021

SFJ had called all Sikhs of Indian ethnicity of the age 18 and above to vote. The voting was held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster. Those who had come to vote not only raised anti-India slogans and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ but also carried Khalistani flags.

Thousands of Sikhs gather at the Queen’s Elizabeth Hall to vote for the non binding Khalistan Referendum #referendum #khalistan pic.twitter.com/bnK3Ci8tOK — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 31, 2021

Reports suggest that the question on the ballot paper was, “Should Indian governed Punjab be an independent country?” SFJ’s Pannu alleged that around 30,000 Sikhs voted for the referendum on Sunday.

Khalistan Map

Notably, SFJ had recently released a ‘proposed’ map of Khalistan in which they conveniently left out Pakistan’s Punjab. Throughout its campaign, SFJ has strategically avoided mentioning the parts of Punjab that went to Pakistan during the partition in 1947. Pakistan has been a vocal supporter of Khalistan and allegedly hosted several Khalistani terrorists who fled to the neighbouring country during the crackdown on Khalistani terrorists.

SJF’s role in causing unrest in India

Sikhs for Justice is a banned organization in India. Its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was declared a terrorist under UAPA by the Indian government in 2020. SFJ has released countless videos and statements in the past provoking the Sikhs living in India. From luring them to hoist Khalistani flags on government buildings on Independence day to threatening leaders against celebrating Independence Day or Republic Day, SFJ has been trying to create unrest in Punjab and neighbouring states.

Furthermore, in January 2021, SFJ had announced a prize for anyone who would hoist the Khalistani flag on Red Fort on Republic Day. In the guise of farmer protests, the ‘attendees’ of the ‘tractor rally’ had barged in Delhi and hoisted two flags with a Sikh holy symbol on Red Fort, which was perfectly in line with what SFJ wanted.