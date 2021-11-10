After Gujarat and Mumbai, alleged comedian Munawar Faruqui might not get to perform in Chhattisgarh as well. The state outfit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said they will stop the show if the local administration gives permission to host the program.

Faruqui is scheduled to perform on November 14 in Raipur. Reportedly, the leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal met senior police officials on Monday to demand Faruqui’s show be cancelled.

Faruqui is infamous for his comic acts on Hindu religion, deities and Godhra victims.

VHP leader Santosh Chaudhary informed that the Bajrang Dal and VHP have submitted a written application to Raipur Collector and Superintendent of Police in this matter.

“Faruqui mocked our Gods in past and such anti-Hindu people should not be permitted in the capital. And if the administration permits, it will be the administration’s responsibility because we will stop the program in our own way,” said Chaudhary.

‘Permission application is pending’

Mohammad Inam, the organizer of the show by Munawar Faruqui in Raipur said that they are awaiting permission from the local administration.

Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar said, “We have received an application for permission for the show which is in process. The organisers have also asked for protection for the show which is scheduled to be held in a hotel… The application has been sent for police approval.”

‘SC has permitted me to work’

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui in an Instagram video claimed, “If Supreme Court can allow me to work, how can somebody stop me from doing work?”

He also alleged that his videos and acts were cropped and taken out of context. “They are holding on to that 10-second clip from the 2-hour long content,” said Faruqui further.

He further advised people to ‘not be insecure about jokes’ and ‘focus on running the nation.’

Faruqui was interviewed by one journalist Kunal Purohit who runs a channel named Article 14.

Faruqui’s fans issue death threats

Prior to this, when a youth from Mumbai got Faruqui’s show cancelled, his fans had issued death threats on social media. Siddhant Mohite, the founder of Saffron Think Tank had spoken against the communal and out-on-bail comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Faruqui was all set to perform on October 29 at Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir hall in Mumbai suburbs (Borivali) and on October 30 and 31 at Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra.

However, sharing Faruqui’s anti-Hindu stand-up comedy clips, Mohite had shot a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, governor and other security agencies opposing Faruqui’s shows in Mumbai.

Following this, Faruqui’s shows were cancelled due to ‘administrative reasons’ by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.