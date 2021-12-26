Amid the ongoing demands in Nagaland for withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state that gives special power to the Army and Central Armed Forces, the union govt has decided to form a committee to look into the demand. It was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on December 23, where he directed the formation of a committee to review the withdrawal of the act in the Northeastern State. The development comes in the aftermath of the December 5 incident during which 14 civilians were killed by armed forces due to mistaken identity.

As per reports, the meeting was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Naga People’s Front (NPF) leader TR Zeliang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. In a press release, the Nagaland government informed that a committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA and the Disputed Area Act from the state.

The Committee will be headed by the MHA’s Additional Secretary of North-East, the Chief Secretary of Govt of Nagaland and the Director-General of Nagaland Police. Other committee members will include a representative of the CRPF and the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) and a representative of the CRPF. The Committee will be tasked to submit its findings within 45 days and the decision to withdraw the Disturbed Area Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Nagaland will be taken based on its recommendation.

“A Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit & army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of fair enquiry,” the Nagaland government further said in its press release. It also added that the identified persons who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The meeting chaired by Amit Shah (courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma)

The press release further added that the family members of the deceased will be given government jobs. The DC and the SP of Mon district will carry out the necessary procedures in this regard in consultations with concerned village councils, and government jobs will be given on compassionate grounds on the basis of eligibility.

The delegation of Nagaland also urged the union home ministry to replace the Assam Rifles Unit in the Mon district with immediate effect.

Nagaland govt said it is grateful to Amit Shah for taking the matter with utmost seriousness and appreciated the union for taking necessary steps to ensure justice and responding to the voice of the people.

Amit Shah earlier assured that action would be taken at the highest level

On December 6, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Nagaland firing incident in which 13 civilians lost their lives. HM Shah said that the security forces had got a tip-off about insurgents movement in the area.

A battalion of 21 Para Commandos had laid down an ambush to attack the insurgents on December 4 evening. During that time, a vehicle was passing by that was asked to stop by the security forces. Instead of stopping, the driver tried to escape the scene. The security forces suspected there were insurgents in the vehicle, and they opened fire. Six out of eight people died. Later it was found that it was a case of mistaken identity. Learning about the incident, the enraged villagers attacked the security forces, and in retaliation the soldiers opened fire on them, killing and injuring more civilians. One personnel was also killed in the mob attack, and some more were injured.

HM Shah said that on the evening of December 5 after the incident, a mob of around 250 people attacked the operating base of Assam Rifles in Mon and vandalized the base. They also set COP’s house on fire. The Assam Rifles personnel had to open fire to disperse the crowd that resulted in the death of one more civilian. Another Civilian got injured. HM Shah added, “Additional forces have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order is maintained. In a press note, the Army has expressed regret over the death of civilians.”