Violence erupted in Mon district in Nagaland today, as locals attacked several installations protesting against the unfortunate killing of 13 civilians by Indian Army soldiers mistaking them for insurgents. One civilian was killed in the violence that broke out today, and several were injured.

An angry mob of around 500 civilians attacked an Assam Rifles camp at Oting in the Mon district of Nagaland, which forced the security forces to open fire. This resulted in the death of one more civilian on Sunday, according to reports.

Angry over armed forces troops killing 13 civilians in an "ambush blunder" December 4 evening, locals in #Nagaland's #Mon town attack an army camp on December 5

Visuals show a large number of civilians attacking the Assam Rifles camps and ransacking it, and torching some houses in the camp. Gunshots were heard in some of the videos from the incident.

The Konyak Union Office was also attacked in Mon by a mob, accusing it of not taking prompt action after 13 civilians of the Konyak community were killed by armed forces. With several such incidents of rioting and mass protests, the situation remained tense on Sunday.

In a recent development, Irate mob vandalised an #AssamRifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 5.

In a recent development, Irate mob vandalised an #AssamRifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union in Nagaland's Mon district on December 5.

However, the situation remained volatile after 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces.

The district administration has imposed curfew in the district to control the situation, internet and SMS services have been suspended for the time being.

Earlier on Saturday, 13 civilians were killed in an unfortunate incident in Mon district, where 6 were accidentally shot by the Army who mistook them as insurgents and opened fire on them. The angry locals in retaliation attacked the army team and the soldiers reportedly fired at them for ‘self-defence’. In this firing 7 more villagers were killed, while one soldier was killed and several injured in the attack by villagers.