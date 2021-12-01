Propagandist masquerading as comedian Kunal Kamra has poured cold water on the ‘liberal’ narrative that ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui was being targeted for his insensitive jokes because of his religious identity. Kamra today took to Twitter to claim that he had shows scheduled over next 20 days in Bengaluru and now they all stand cancelled.

Cancelling comedy shows 101.

😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/fN0U7N8QrX — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) December 1, 2021

He claimed that the show organisers did not get permission to accommodate 45 people in a venue that could seat more. While Kamra did not specify, the restriction could be likely due to COVID protocol amid looming threat of third wave and the omicron variant. He further claimed that there were threats given should he be allowed to perform there.

In later part of the post he claimed that the fact that his shows also got cancelled should serve as an answer to those who questioned why his shows were being allowed while Munawar Faruqui’s shows were cancelled, thereby showing religion was not the factor that people don’t like these ‘comedians’.

Since past few days, ever since Munawar Faruqui hinted second time in a year that he may quit comedy, the ‘liberals’ in India had been crying themselves hoarse that he was being targeted because of his religious identity. Faruqui had earlier cracked despicable jokes on the 59 karsevaks burnt alive by a rioting mob in Godhra in February 2002. The 59 Hindus were returning from Ayodhya after offering their seva for Ram Mandir. Faruqui had also refused to apologise for making fun of dead Hindus who were killed for being Hindus and the same was also portrayed as creative freedom.

To put things in perspective, a German or anyone for that matter making fun of the Holocaust or even denying it happened would not be an acceptable thing. Similarly, Godhra carnage denial is a very well oiled machinery to deny the carnage took place where Hindus were burnt alive.

However, since his shows were cancelled in past few months, Faruqui was upset his ‘joke’ on dead Hindus went viral and blamed others for making it viral and others played victim that he was being targeted for being a Muslim. And while Kamra has not trivialised Hindus being killed in any public video clip, his servile attitude towards Mamata Banerjee might have been taken to be akin by some folks, since the recent post poll violence in West Bengal where BJP supporters were targeted and killed was cheered by the likes of Kamra who find ‘Sanghis’ expendable.

However, with the recent updates in the ‘Indian standup comedy circle’ as Kamra put it, it is not religious thing at all as along with Faruqui, people even don’t like Kamra.