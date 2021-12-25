A day after an FIR was filed in Uttarakhand over the ‘Dharma Sansad’ speeches, the State Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar reportedly told The Hindu that the sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) cannot be invoked in the case as the act did not lead to any killings.

“We have invoked both Section (i) and (ii) of Section 153 A IPC in the FIR. We have to go by the law, cannot invoke UAPA as the event did not lead to any violence or killing. The investigation will reveal further details,” the DGP stated.

When asked about the allegations of children wielding swords and tridents at the event, Kumar said that “They are traditional things. They did not procure any weapon nor any weapon factory was found…. it is all part of the investigation.”

He further added that the videos had been pulled down from Facebook.

FIR filed against ‘Dharma Sansad’ speeches

It may be recalled that a day after speeches of leaders like Yati Narsinghanand and other Hindu leaders went viral, an FIR had been filed in Uttarakhand over the speeches that called upon Hindus to collect arms. The speeches were deemed as provocative and social media was rife with Leftists and Islamists claiming that the speeches called for a Muslim genocide.

Ashok Kumar, DGP, said the police had received a complaint and filed an FIR under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) related to the statements made at the recent Dharam Sansad event in Haridwar. The event was a 3-day Dharma Sansad event held at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from the 17th of December onwards.

The FIR has been filed against Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and several others involved in the event.

As per reports, the FIR against Rizvi was filed on the basis of a complaint by one Gulbahar Khan from Haridwar city. As per the complaint, Waseem Rizvi, who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, and some other individuals made derogatory remarks against Islamic prophet Mohammad and the followers of Islam. The complaint further states that the remarks were derogatory and provocative in nature and were made under a pre-planned conspiracy. The accused also shared their speeches live on social media.

A complaint was also filed by Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. AIMIM had said that if the police does not take appropriate action, the party would launch a statewide agitation against the state and the people involved in the event.

It’s worth noting that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who appears to be enraged by the supposed hate speech made by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and others at the Haridwar Conclave, has openly called for the genocide of Hindus on multiple occasions. Soon after the FIR was filed against the Dharma Sansad, a video went viral on social media where Owaisi was seen threatening the police and Hindus at large. This video went viral on social media as a response to Leftists and Islamists targeting all Hindus based on the speeches made at the Dharma Sansad.