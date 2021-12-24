After provocative speeches made at the Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’ organised by Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati went viral on social media, an FIR has been filed against Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi at Haridwar. As per reports, the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by one Gulbahar Khan from Haridwar city.

As per the complaint, Waseem Rizvi, who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, and some other individuals made derogatory remarks against Islamic prophet Mohammad and the followers of Islam. The complaint further states that the remarks were derogatory and provocative in nature and were made under a pre-planned conspiracy. The accused also shared their speeches live on social media.

The ‘Dharm Sansad’ was held recently on December 17,18, and 19 at the Bhupatla area in North Haridwar, the report says.

The FIR has been filed under section 153-A of the IPC.

Rizvi’s response

Waseem Rizvi told OpIndia that multiple FIRs have been filed against him at different places across India, including the one at Haridwar and another at Hyderabad under the orders of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He added that the FIRs against him are a collective conspiracy by Islamist maulanas because he (Rizvi) has exposed their real faces. “Telling the truth is not hate speech, the political parties who indulge in Muslim vote bank politics are scared. They divide Hindus to make the BJP lose seats, so they think that by weakening Hindus, the BJP can be weakened,” he added.