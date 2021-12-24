FIR filed against ‘Dharma Sansad’ speeches, but here is the viral Owaisi speech that invited no FIR

A day after speeches of leaders like Yati Narsinghanand and other Hindu leaders went viral, an FIR has been filed in Uttarakhand over the speeches that called upon Hindus to collect arms. The speeches were deemed as provocative and social media was rife with Leftists and Islamists claiming that the speeches called for a Muslim genocide.

Ashok Kumar, DGP, said the police had received a complaint and filed an FIR under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) related to the statements made at the recent Dharam Sansad event in Haridwar. The event was a 3-day Dharma Sansad event held at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from the 17th of December onwards.

The FIR has been filed against Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and several others involved in the event.

After the FIR, Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said: “Whatever happened at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad was wrong. Police will take required action against those involved and responsible.”

Interestingly, the complaint was filed by Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM after which an FIR was filed. AIMIM had furthered said that if the police does not take appropriate action, the party would launch a statewide agitation against the state and the people involved in the event.

While an FIR has been filed against the Dharma Sansad event based on a complaint filed by AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, another video went viral on social media where Owaisi was seen threatening the police and Hindus at large. This video went viral on social media as a response to Leftists and Islamists targeting all Hindus based on the speeches made at the Dharma Sansad.

In the speech, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I want to tell the police. Remember this. Yogi will not be the Chief Minister forever. Modi will not remain the Prime Minister forever. We Muslims are silent because of the times, but remember we will not forget the injustice. We will remember your injustice. Allah, by his powers, will destroy you, Inshallah. We will remember. Times will change. Then who will come to save you. When Yogi will go back to his mutta, when Modi will go to the mountains, then who will come to save you. Remember, we will not forget”.

Interestingly, while Owaisi played the victim and filed a complaint, leading to an FIR, no FIR has been filed against Owaisi for this provocative speech that he delivered in Uttar Pradesh. The speech of Owaisi that is going viral appears to be from the 12th of December from Kanpur.