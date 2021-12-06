Former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi has reverted to Hinduism by renouncing Islam. He has been a frequent target of fundamentalists because of his statements. He converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.

पूर्व शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के प्रमुख वसीम रिजवी ने इस्लाम छोड़कर हिन्दू धर्म अपना लिया है। गाजियाबाद की डासना देवी मंदिर में वह सनातन धर्म की पूरी रस्म के साथ हिन्दू धर्म में वापस आ गए।



जय श्री राम 🚩 — SANJAY KUMAR GUPTA (@sanjayguptamla) December 6, 2021

Several media reports suggest that he has been named Harbir Narayan Tyagi, but while talking to OpIndia, Mahant Narasinghanand confirmed himself that Rizvi’s name is now Jitendra Narayan Swami. After converting to Hinduism, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”

Earlier, Rizvi had announced that he would be accepting Sanatan Dharma on Monday. He was in regular touch with the temple’s Mahant for several days. A few days ago, he had expressed his wish that whenever he dies, he should be cremated and not buried. He had given the right to light his pyre to Mahant of the Dasna temple and Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati.

Rizvi said that fundamentalists had announced no place would be given for his dead body in a graveyard after his death. He added there should be no unrest in the country, so he expressed the desire to be cremated and not buried in his will. He said he should be cremated as per Hindu customs and sent a copy to the administration as well in this context.

It is notable here that Indian Muslims had been Hindus once. Most of them had been forcefully converted into Islam during the centuries of Islamic invasion and Mughal rule.

The anger against Rizvi

Recently, Rizvi launched his book ‘Muhammad’ in the presence of Dasna Mahant. After that, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi himself filed a complaint against him. In his complaint, Owaisi alleged that Rizvi wrote the book to hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. Earlier, Rizvi had made headlines when he had filed a PIL to remove 26 verses from Quran, stating those verses allegedly encourage terrorism. As the head of the Shia Waqf Board, Rizvi had supported the struggle for the Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya.