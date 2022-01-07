Another video of Jawed Habib spitting on his customers has appeared on social media on 6th January 2022. In this video, the hairdresser is seen spitting on the hair of a young lad. Earlier a case was registered against him when he was seen spitting on the hair of a woman named Pooja Gupta while dressing her hair in a program organized in Muzaffarnagar. It was a seminar conducted by the Wondersoft Professional, which is managed by Mohammad Aman. Pooja Gupta was called onto the stage by Habib for a haircut demonstration. NCW had taken serious note of this incident.

Now with this new video shared by Sudarshan News, Jawed Habib is again seen spitting on the hair of his customers and people are demanding strict action against him for this. It is notable that the the date and location of the video is note known yet.

जावेद हबीब का एक और थूक वाला वीडियो–



स्पष्ट है कि जावेद हबीब ये जानबूझकर करता है.



वह जानता है कि एक महिला की माँग सनातन में बेहद ही पावन व पवित्र होती है, इसलिए वह वहां थूकता है !



सुदर्शन इस मानसिकता के खात्मे के लिए कार्रवाई की मांग करता है। #आर्थिक_बहिष्कार pic.twitter.com/P60Ci7vDPL — Sudarshan News (@SudarshanNewsTV) January 6, 2022

While sharing the video, Sudarshan News alleged that Jawed Habib knows that the maang (parting of hair) is considered very holy in Sanatan Dharma, and therefore he deliberately spits on it.

The spitting hairdresser

Jawed Habib came on to the flame of criticism and outrage when he was recently seen spitting on the hair of a woman named Pooja Gupta. He was dressing her hair as a part of a haircut demonstration during a seminar conducted by Mohammda Aman’s the Wondersoft Professional. This incident happened in Muzaffarnagar. NCW took serious cognizance of this incident. It said that the chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the DGP Uttar Pradesh to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. NCW added that the action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022

Case registered against Jawed Habib

Pooja Gupta, the center of the ‘Jawed Habib spit debacle’, has lodged an official police complaint in Muzaffarnagar against Habib for humiliating her in the public. Confirming the development, Muzaffarnagar Police said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections at Mansurpur police station on the complaint filed. They also said that they are proceeding with the case as per procedures.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में वादिया की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना मन्सूरपुर पर 01 नामजद अभियुक्त के विरूद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) January 6, 2022

Repeated spitting incidents

It is evident that many such incidents are being reported in which the accused in the corresponding incident is seen following this ugly practice. People are becoming more aware about this than earlier and demanding strict actions against those who do such acts. Along with Jawed Habib there have been other cases of spitting too. The persons involved in such cases range from a common man to a celebrity. A man named Naushad was seen spitting on Tandoori Roti. Actor Amir Khan also used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’. Several similar videos had emerged on social media in recent past and strict actions are demanded by people reacting and criticizing on such ugly acts.