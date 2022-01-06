Thursday, January 6, 2022
Case registered against Jawed Habib in Muzaffarnagar for spitting on the hair of a woman while teaching hairstyling

The viral video showed that Jawed Habib spat on the hair of Puja Gupta at an event, and he had said that she can use spit in place of water in her parlour

Pooja Gupta, the centre of the ‘Jawed Habib spit debacle’, has lodged an official police complaint in Muzaffarnagar against Habib for humiliating her in the public. Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, during a seminar in Muzaffarnagar, had spat in the hair of Gupta during an event and had boasted, “Thook mein jaan hain”.

The video of the incident went viral with many criticizing Jawed Habib for substituting water with his saliva in the course of hair cut. “If you have no water, use saliva. There’s life in this spit”, Jawed Habib spoke in the video as he actually spat on Gupta’s hair. Responding to the video, Pooja Gupta stated that she had asked certain questions to Habib at the seminar and then he invited her for a haircut demo on the stage. But he humiliated her by spitting on her hair.

Confirming the development, Muzaffarnagar Police said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections at Mansurpur police station on the complaint filed. They also said that they are proceeding with the case as per procedures.

Muzaffarnagar Police informed this on Twitter replying to a tweet by National Commission for Women, after they said that they have taken cognizance of the incident. NCW informed that Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP of UP Police to investigate the veracity of the video and take appropriate action.

‘He has ruined my career’, says Gupta

Pooja Gupta had attended the seminar in Muzzafarnagar conducted by the Wondersoft Professional which is managed by Mohammad Aman. “Jawed Habib was invited as the Chief Guest to the event and was supposed to teach haircut elements to all the attendees. I had gone there with my husband. I own a small parlor here in Badod and wanted to learn from Jawed Habib. I asked certain questions to him in the first session, but he refused to answer and arrogantly said that he owned 900 salons and I have only one”, she said in an interview with the media.

“Habib Sir later invited me on the stage. He first pushed me to which I strongly objected. He then said to audiences that ‘she is the model who has been arguing with me and is now here on the stage. See how much power I use’. He spat twice in my hair and insulted me in front of the audiences who enjoyed and laughed at the scene”, Gupta added. She said that Habib told her that if there is a shortage of water in her parlour, she can use spit as he did.

She also said that her husband has recorded the video and now they are to file an official complaint against Habib. The victim at the event objected to the matter but was unheard, as Jawed Habib’s assistant labelled it to be a joke. “All my students and people around me are making fun of me. He has ruined my career”, she said. She also asked why customers will come to her parlour if she spits on their hair.

Jawed Habib owns around 846 salon outlets scattered in 24 states and 110 cities. The brand enjoys over 15 lakh customers.

 

