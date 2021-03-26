The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a ‘prankster’ and spitting on his female co-stars. One famous incident is when Aamir Khan spat in the hands of Madhuri Dixit under the guise of reading her fortune through palm reading. This happened on the sets of the 1990 movie Dil. This “prank” infuriated Madhuri Dixit, who reportedly chased after Aamir with a hockey stick.

This is just one of many times Aamir Khan has performed this prank. In 2016, at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on a reunion panel for the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Director Farah Khan revealed that “Aamir used to do this to everyone and he still doing this …he is like ‘Let me read your hand’. And then he would spit on it…”

In response, Aamir Khan, who was part of the same panel, replied, “Maine jis heroine ke haath par thukha hai wo number one ban gayi,” loosely translating to, “Whichever heroine I spat in the palm of, became a number one heroine.”

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi, who was also in attendance, said, “I’ll tell my daughter Aalia that you have to go and meet Aamir uncle he needs to spit on your hand.”

However, not all actresses have taken lightly to Aamir Khan’s spitting prank. On the sets of the 1997 movie Ishq, Aamir Khan asked for Juhi Chawla’s hand in front of many crew members. When Juhi did so, Aamir Khan spat in her hand and ran away, in full view of the crew members.

This infuriated Juhi Chawla to the degree that she did not attend the shoot the next day. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla stopped talking for years over the spitting incident but eventually made up many years later.