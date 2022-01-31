Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAnti-Hindu hate speech: Karni Sena files complaint against Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad, SP candidate responsible...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Anti-Hindu hate speech: Karni Sena files complaint against Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad, SP candidate responsible for Kairana exodus and others

OpIndia Staff
Karni Sena files police complaint against Owaisi and 4 others for hate speech
Asaduddin Owaisi (left), Karni Sena (right), images via
2

On Monday (January 31), Hindu outfit Karni Sena filed a police complaint against Asaduddin Owaisi and 4 others for hate speeches against the Hindu community. The complaint was filed with the Sihanigate Police Station in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In its complaint, Karni Sena named AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, SP (Kairana) candidate Nahid Hussain, former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad. They were accused of making genocidal remarks, hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, and driving a wedge between communities.

Karni Sena pointed out that Asaduddin Owaisi, and SP (Kairana) candidate Nahid Hussain had openly threatened Hindus with murder when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath would be voted out of power. The Hindu organisation pointed out that the AIMIM leader wanted to stir communal riots by deliberately hurting religious sentiments.

Sena also added that Owaisi’s vitriolic speech violated the Model Code of conduct. The complaint was filed by Karni Sena members including Vivek Rathore, Vandana Sengar, and Shekhar Chauhan. The organisation has appealed to the Election Commission to bar Owaisi and others from campaigning in the State and further disturbing communal harmony.

Karni Sena, in their police complaint, also stated that Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad and Swami Prasad Maurya had been actively dividing the society along caste lines. Similar accusations were raised against ex-Punjab DSP Mohammad Mustafa. A copy of the complaint was sent to UP State Election Commission, Central Election Commission, Director General of Police (UP) and Chief Election Commissioner.

Vitriolic speeches by Owaisi and others against Hindus

Asaduddin Owaisi had kickstarted his campaign for Uttar Pradesh 2022 state elections from Ayodhya claiming that the “Muslims of UP will win” and since then he had given several inflammatory speeches, instigating Muslims to choose an Islamic leader and not rely on the ‘Dallas (pimps)’ of other political parties. 

The Uttar Pradesh police had on September 9 last year registered two FIRs against the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with his public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The Hyderabad MP was booked on charges of attempting to disturb communal harmony, flouting Covid norms and disrespecting the national flag.

Recently, a video of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa went viral on social media wherein he could be heard threatening Hindus with dire repercussions if they dared to hold their events near his event. Mustafa is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Samajwadi Party had also allotted at least 10 seats to Muslim Candidates for phase 2 of UP elections, including Gangster Nahid Hasan who was responsible for the exodus of Hindus out of Kairana in 2016. 

After quitting the BJP, an arrest warrant was issued against Swami Prasad Maurya by a Sultanpur court Magistrate over objectionable statements made against Hindus in 2014.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Anti-Hindu hate speech: Karni Sena files complaint against Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad, SP candidate responsible for Kairana exodus and others

OpIndia Staff -

‘I cannot take it anymore’: Mamata Banerjee throws a strange tantrum, blocks Bengal Governor on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking contempt action against Haryana govt officials for disruption in namaz in Gurgaon

OpIndia Staff -

Protests grow against SilverLine project in Kerala: All you need to know about the project and why locals are angry with Pinarayi Vijayan

OpIndia Staff -

Bengal govt asks state police to provide assistance to DMs of 8 districts to remove ‘unauthorised’ temples, shrines from public places

OpIndia Staff -

‘The child’s dying declaration can’t be ignored’: Madras HC slams TN police, hands over Lavanya suicide case to CBI

OpIndia Staff -

Maulana Usmani, arrested in Kishan Bharwad murder case, says Muslims must continue to defend the honour of Prophet without fear, terms it ‘peaceful mission’

OpIndia Staff -

‘No virus will be spared, Insha Allah’: Peace Party’s Shadab threatens journalist Aman Chopra for highlighting hooliganism of opposition parties in UP

OpIndia Staff -

Kishan Bharwad, murdered after Muslims took offence to a social media post: Here is how media covered it with watered down headlines

Jhankar Mohta -

Kishan Bharwad murder case: Old videos show how arrested Maulana Usmani wanted to avenge blasphemy, was greeted with chants of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,190FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com