Karni Sena files police complaint against Owaisi and 4 others for hate speech

On Monday (January 31), Hindu outfit Karni Sena filed a police complaint against Asaduddin Owaisi and 4 others for hate speeches against the Hindu community. The complaint was filed with the Sihanigate Police Station in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

In its complaint, Karni Sena named AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, SP (Kairana) candidate Nahid Hussain, former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad. They were accused of making genocidal remarks, hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, and driving a wedge between communities.

Karni Sena pointed out that Asaduddin Owaisi, and SP (Kairana) candidate Nahid Hussain had openly threatened Hindus with murder when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath would be voted out of power. The Hindu organisation pointed out that the AIMIM leader wanted to stir communal riots by deliberately hurting religious sentiments.

Sena also added that Owaisi’s vitriolic speech violated the Model Code of conduct. The complaint was filed by Karni Sena members including Vivek Rathore, Vandana Sengar, and Shekhar Chauhan. The organisation has appealed to the Election Commission to bar Owaisi and others from campaigning in the State and further disturbing communal harmony.

Karni Sena, in their police complaint, also stated that Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad and Swami Prasad Maurya had been actively dividing the society along caste lines. Similar accusations were raised against ex-Punjab DSP Mohammad Mustafa. A copy of the complaint was sent to UP State Election Commission, Central Election Commission, Director General of Police (UP) and Chief Election Commissioner.

Vitriolic speeches by Owaisi and others against Hindus

Asaduddin Owaisi had kickstarted his campaign for Uttar Pradesh 2022 state elections from Ayodhya claiming that the “Muslims of UP will win” and since then he had given several inflammatory speeches, instigating Muslims to choose an Islamic leader and not rely on the ‘Dallas (pimps)’ of other political parties.

The Uttar Pradesh police had on September 9 last year registered two FIRs against the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with his public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The Hyderabad MP was booked on charges of attempting to disturb communal harmony, flouting Covid norms and disrespecting the national flag.

Recently, a video of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa went viral on social media wherein he could be heard threatening Hindus with dire repercussions if they dared to hold their events near his event. Mustafa is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Samajwadi Party had also allotted at least 10 seats to Muslim Candidates for phase 2 of UP elections, including Gangster Nahid Hasan who was responsible for the exodus of Hindus out of Kairana in 2016.

After quitting the BJP, an arrest warrant was issued against Swami Prasad Maurya by a Sultanpur court Magistrate over objectionable statements made against Hindus in 2014.