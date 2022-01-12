A day after he resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government as a cabinet minister, an arrest warrant has been issued against ex-minister Swami Prasad Maurya. The arrest warrant has been issued against Maurya by Yogesh Yadav, the magistrate from a court in Sultanpur regarding objectionable statements made by him against Hindus in 2014.

#BREAKING | Arrest warrant issued against SP Maurya who had quit the BJP on Tuesday to join SP.



Maurya has been ordered to appear before the court on January 24.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former Cabinet Minister had announced his resignation from the ministry. Though a number of media reports stated that he has already joined the Samajwadi Party, it is yet to be officially confirmed. Maurya is very likely to join the SP and the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted welcoming him into the party.

Maurya’s letter has stated that he is disappointed with the BJP government in UP for not doing enough for Dalits, backward sections and the youth. Reports have stated that he was upset over ticket distribution as he wanted his son to be the BJP candidate from Raebareli’s Unchahar.

Swami Prasad Maurya was alleged to have made some objectionable comments against Hinduism and Brahmins when he was a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Maurya had joined the BJP in 2017 after being a 4-time BSP MLA.