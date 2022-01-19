Something akin to Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, where Hindus were forced to leave their homes over communal violence, is underway at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. Hindus in the village have threatened to leave their homes alleging threats from Muslim community and inaction from the local administration.

The Hindu villagers have alleged that they are living under constant fear of persecution from a particular community, presumably Muslims, and have submitted a memorandum to the district collector on Tuesday, warning them that they would leave the village of Surana in three days if the administration fails to address their concern.

Surana, a village located under the Ratlam district, is a small hamlet with a population of close to 2,200. Over 60 per cent of people in the village are Muslims while the remaining 40 per cent are Hindus. A group of Hindus who had reached the office of SDM Abhishek Gehlot on Tuesday, told media that communal harmony prevailed in their village for year but recently, tensions have flared following excesses from members of the other community.

The two communities lived in a calm and peaceful manner for decades, but of late, attacks and abuse of Hindu families have risen dramatically, the locals told media. They have alleged that Hindus are being browbeaten and bullied with the registration of fake FIRs against them.

As tensions grip the region, the Hindus have put up ‘on sale’ signboards outside their houses, realising that walking away from their life’s possessions is better than dealing with an intractable adversary and an indifferent administration.

The Police had recently organised a meeting in the village between the two communities. It said the things are under control, though they have filed a complaint lodged by one Mukesh, who had alleged thrashing by some locals. During the meeting, Hindus had accused Muslim natives of being involved in illegal acts. They accused police of registering false cases against them and slapping them with NSA.

MP govt takes cognisance of Hindus in Ratlam

In their memorandum addressed to chief minister, the villagers had sought land tracts somewhere else as they did not wish to live in their native village, anymore.

On Wednesday, state home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance of the reports and sought a report from the district officers. “None will be allowed to spread terror and we will take the required action,” said Mishra.