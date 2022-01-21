Congress ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, after threatening Hindus, now threatens journalist during an interview: Watch

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, Congress’ latest favourite Maulana who has bayed for Hindu blood in the recent past has now threatened a TV anchor because he failed to answer some tough questions posed to him. In an interview with News18 India TV anchor Aman Chopra, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan threatened to cause bodily harm simply because he was unable to answer the questions posed to him.

In the interview, anchor Aman Chopra asks him about the support Maulana Tauqeer has extended to Congress. The Maulana first says that if a woman (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is coming out and saying that she is a woman and she can fight (Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon), then she should be supported by her ‘brothers’. Interestingly, his daughter-in-law had recently slammed the Congress party for accepting Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s support and questioned the party’s stand on women’s issues. She had said that the Maulana could not fight for her rights and therefore, it calls into question Congress’ commitment to women’s issues when they ally with individuals like Raza.

In turn, Aman Chopra asks him about his speeches against Hindus and asks him why he needs Congress’ support to fight against Hindus.

Tauqeer Raza Khan, replying to Aman Chopra, says that he was only talking about the ones involved in the Dharma Sansad and said that if Hindus come out to murder 20 lakh Muslims, then it would certainly not be possible to control the Muslims. In response to this, Aman Chopra asks him who was murdered by the Hindus and why he does not talk about people like Kamlesh Tiwari, who were brutally murdered due to religious hatred.

Interestingly, Tauqeer Raza Khan goes on a strange rant saying that even Aman Chopra knows who “really” killed Kamlesh Tiwari to “blame” the Muslims. He further said, “bomb blasts are done by you people and the blame is put on the Muslim community”. In the ensuing rant, Maulana Tauqeer blamed Aman Chopra for promoting terrorism and exonerated the Muslim community of all terrorist activities, implying (without saying it explicitly) that it is the Hindu community who does terrorism and blames the Muslim community falsely. Through his rant, Aman Chopra kept asking if he meant it is the Hindus who do bomb blasts, to which, he got no specific answer while the Maulana kept saying, “you people do bomb blasts”.

After his monologue, Maulana Tauqeer Raza gets riled up and starts threatening Aman Chopra who was perhaps one of the first TV anchors to ask him tough questions about the hate against Hindus that he seems to spread on a fairly regular basis. He says, “Tameez se baat karo warna mooh tod denge” (talk properly or we will break your face).

Mullah who threatened Hindus with a cruder and scarier version of Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘rivers of blood’ speech, now threatens anchor on live TV.

Mullah is now a Congress ally.

Mullah says Batla House terrorists were martyred heroes.pic.twitter.com/KHR5pCkuLw — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) January 20, 2022

After the threat of violence, Aman Chopra asks Maulana Tauqeer Raza if he was threatening to do to him what was done to Kamlesh Tiwari. In his defence, Maulana says that his speech is from the 7th of January, and if he had said something anti-national, why was a case not filed against him. He then says that if Congress has done some mistakes, then Aman Chopra should ask questions to the party, not use his statements to target Congress, which he is now supporting.

Earlier in January, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, the prominent Muslim cleric and chief of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council party (IMC) was seen brazenly provoking Muslims against Hindus. While addressing a crowd of 20 lakh Muslims in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the radical Islamist brazenly threatens Hindus in India that the day Muslims rage flares, they would have nowhere to escape.

“I see the anger within my Muslim youths and I am afraid that the day this anger bursts out, the day I lose control over them… I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India”, said the Islamic leader, while displaying his extreme hate for the Hindus.

This brazen display of Hinduphobia by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan isn’t new. In December last year, the radical Islamist had brazenly urged for a bloodbath in the country if CAA is not repealed. “We are Allah wale, what we say it happens, there will be blood bath Inshallah”, the Islamic leader had said while admonishing PM Modi for bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan had also said that the terrorists killed in the Batla House encounter should be called ‘martyrs’. He had said that the Congress party had promised a probe into the case after coming to power in 2009. “Had there been a probe, the entire world would have known that those killed as terrorists should be given the martyr status”, he said.

Khan, who extended his support to the Congress party ahead of the UP Assembly Elections 2022, revealed that he had long-standing problems with the Congress party and that he had supported it in 2009 only for the Batla house case probe. “During 2009 elections, Congress had said to me that they would probe Batla House encounter if their govt is formed. They didn’t do it. Muslims will never forget this”, he had said. The statements by Maulana Tauqeer created a massive furore, however, no cognisance of his speeches have been taken thus far.