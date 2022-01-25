Underbridge named after CDS General Bipin Rawat inaugurated in Rajkot

On Monday (January 24), Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated an underbridge in the Lakshmi Nagar area in Rajkot city of Gujarat. The new infrastructure project has been named after the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

As per reports, the underbridge has been constructed at a cost of ₹42.38 crores. It will be known as the ‘Shahid CDS Bipin Rawat bridge’. The project was built as a part of the government’s initiative to free cities from railway crossings.

The underbridge will help relieve traffic congestion and benefit about 6 lakh commuters. A separate pathway has also been created for cyclists. With a 4.5 metre height and 7.5-metre width, the underbridge, it will help ease vehicular traffic and even accommodate school buses.

During the virtual inauguration, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel congratulated Rajkot Municipal Corporation for completing the project in record time. He had assured to develop urban infrastructure to prevent inconvenience to people.

The untimely death of General Bipin Rawat

On 8th December 2021, a military helicopter carrying 14 people on board crashed on its way from Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu to Wellington where Gen Rawat was to deliver a lecture in Defence Staff college.13 of them perished during the accident. They included CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek and L/Nk S Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee, was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries. He was maintaining his vitals and was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. As per reports, his health has improved slightly. However, he, too, unfortunately, succumbed to injuries.