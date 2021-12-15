Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash tragedy has passed away.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

The Indian Air Force in a tweet informed the citizens about his passing. In a tweet, the IAF said that he succumbed to his injuries in the morning today. “IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said in a tweet.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the only survivor of the crash that claimed lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek and L/Nk S Teja.

On 8th December, 2021, a helicopter carrying the above personnel crashed on its way from Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu to Wellington where Gen Rawat was to deliver a lecture in Defence Staff college. A total of 14 people were on board the aircraft, and 13 of them perished in the accident.

Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee, was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries. He was maintaining his vitals and was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. As per reports, his health has improved slightly. However, he, too, unfortunately succumbed to injuries.