Wednesday, December 15, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGroup Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of chopper tragedy, passes away
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of chopper tragedy, passes away

Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee, was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries. He was maintaining his vitals and was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

OpIndia Staff
Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries sustained in chopper crash tragedy
279

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash tragedy has passed away.

The Indian Air Force in a tweet informed the citizens about his passing. In a tweet, the IAF said that he succumbed to his injuries in the morning today. “IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said in a tweet.

Group Captain Varun Singh was the only survivor of the crash that claimed lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek and L/Nk S Teja.

On 8th December, 2021, a helicopter carrying the above personnel crashed on its way from Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu to Wellington where Gen Rawat was to deliver a lecture in Defence Staff college. A total of 14 people were on board the aircraft, and 13 of them perished in the accident.

Group Captain Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee, was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries. He was maintaining his vitals and was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. As per reports, his health has improved slightly. However, he, too, unfortunately succumbed to injuries.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgroup captain varun singh, varun singh, group captain varun singh dies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gone But Not Forgotten: CRPF Jawans turn up at the wedding of slain soldier’s sister, fulfilling the role of elder brother during ceremonies

Anurag -
Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh of the 110 Battalion of CRPF made the supreme sacrifice on October 5, 2020, while valiantly retaliating a terrorist attack in Pulwama.
News Reports

After Varanasi, CMs of 12 BJP ruled states arrive in Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla

OpIndia Staff -
After attending inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and a conclave with the PM, BJP CMs arrive in Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir

Karnataka: SDPI leader threatens to gouge eyes of RSS members, minister orders action

Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of chopper tragedy, passes away

Leena Nair to be new Chanel boss, second Indian-origin woman after Indra Nooyi to become global CEO

As Gavaskar shuts up Rajdeep Sardesai on Live TV, here are 5 other incidents when he was schooled

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,401FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com