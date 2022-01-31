Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, has gone on the offensive against Yogi Adityanath’s detractors ahead of the crucial upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Taking a dig at ‘poet’ Munawar Rana’s statement that he would leave the state if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister once again, Dinesh Sharma said that it will be disheartening to see Munawwar Rana leave that state on March 10, when poll results are declared and Yogi Adityanath retains his CM’s chair.

“I have a long association with respected Munawwar Rana. I cannot make any personal comment on him. I have attended his programs to hear him. Munawwar Rana’s departure from Uttar Pradesh will make me very sad. The poll results will be known by the afternoon of March 10 and Rana, as he has vowed, will have to leave Uttar Pradesh by the evening of March 10. I will be really upset in the evening when Munawwar Rana will be forced to leave Lucknow, UP as there is no doubt that Yogi Ji will be re-elected Chief Minister on March 10th. The BJP will triumph. And if he’s vowed to leave UP, he’ll have to depart when Yogi Ji regains power in the state. This will be big news, he will have to leave if he has pledged,” Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh stated, mocking Rana for making such meaningless threats.

On Saturday, January 29, Munawwar Rana had once again gone on his deranged rant, vowing to migrate from Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister once again. “If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will leave Uttar Pradesh. It will be very painful for me, but since the state in itself is in danger, I am left with no other option but to leave, he had said while hitting out at the regime.

Interestingly, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain had also retaliated to Rana’s statement by suggesting that Rana gets reservations done for China, Iraq, Yemen or whichever place he wants, and starts packing his bags to leave Uttar Pradesh.

Will personally see off Munawwar Rana if he leaves UP after Yogi is re-elected as CM: UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

This is, however, not the first time ‘poet’ Munawwar Rana has made this bizarre claim. Earlier in July, Rana had threatened to leave the state if Mahant Yogi Adityanath gets reelected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, terms and conditions applied, as Rana clarified that he will leave the state only if Yogi Adityanath is reelected with ‘help’ from AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Then too, Dinesh Sharma had given a befitting reply to ‘poet’ Rana’s comment on leaving UP if BJP is voted back to power. He had said: “Munawwar Rana is our elder. I respect him. He is a fine poet. He writes good poetry. But if he wants to leave Uttar Pradesh, I will personally see him off as I respect him.”

“I don’t want him to move out. But if he says that he will leave the state if Yogi Adityanath’s government returns to power, he might have to as we will return to power in the election,” replied Sharma if he wants Rana to leave the state.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While the first phase will see 58 seats up for election, the second and third phases will see 55 and 59 seats go to the polls, respectively. On March 10th, the votes will be counted and the results will be announced.