PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti, while speaking at her party’s ‘Tribal Youth Convention’ in Jammu on Monday, has remarked that getting rid of the BJP in the upcoming elections will be a greater ‘Azadi’ than freedom from the British in 1947.

Mufti said, “Seventy-five years ago people of this country got a chance to fight for freedom against the British. Now, we have the opportunity to get rid of the BJP”. With a move to incite people stoking the ‘Azadi’ narrative, she said, “Getting rid of the BJP in UP will be greater ‘Azadi’ than in 1947 because they want to break this country into pieces.” She alleged that the ruling party is dividing people on the basis of religion. While toeing the religious line herself, she later remarked, “Sikhs are being called Khalistanis, The Hindus who oppose are called anti-national, and the Muslims who raise a voice are being called Pakistanis”

Talking about the Uttar Pradesh Elections, the PDP leader said, Assembly Elections are going to take place in Uttar Pradesh and they are recalling Aurangzeb and Babur.” She urged the people to read history and write down their own destiny while taking inspiration from it. Mehbooba further claimed that Jammu and Kashmir acceded to ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s India and not Nathuram Godse’s India’. Lashing out at the BJP she said, “We will not allow this country to become Nathuram Godse’s nation. They (BJP) pray to Godse but Gandhi was the biggest Hindu, a vegetarian and a secular leader who was not having any hatred against anyone, even those who were non-vegetarians.”

While giving big statements about India and national unity, Mufti called migrant workers from other states working in the union territory as ‘outsiders’. “They are giving jobs and land to outsiders and then they (BJP) claimed that this will do development in the state. I ask them to show development in Uttar Pradesh. They can’t provide hospitals in UP.” Mehbooba Mufti claimed.

It is not understood why was Mufti worried about the upcoming elections. Her party has no candidates in the coming state elections and Mufti has declared that she won’t contest elections even in Jammu and Kashmir unless the statehood is restored.

Mufti has time and again instigated separatism and incited violence against the Indian government. In 2020, she had stated that she will not unfurl the Indian national flag. Earlier, she had warned that if any government tries to touch Article 35A, their hands will burn and violence and bloodshed will follow.