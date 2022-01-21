Friday, January 21, 2022
Another Clubhouse audio viral, woman on anti-RW forum threatens man that she will get his mother and sisters raped by goons

A woman was threatening to get other women raped just because she had one disagreement with a man on an online forum.

OpIndia Staff
44

While police in multiple states are working overtime to catch the culprits behind Bulli Bai and Sulli Deal apps that targeted Muslim women, multiple forums on multiple platforms continue to operate targeting Hindu women. Social audio app Clubhouse is notorious for such content, where there are several rooms targeting Hindu women.

An audio clip from a Clubhouse discussion has come to light, where a supposedly liberal woman was heard threatening a man to get women in his family raped by goons. In a Clubhouse townhall with a very derogatory name for Right Wing woman, one woman gave this threat while arguing with a man.

In the clip, it can be heard that the man was arguing with the woman saying that she does have the status to stand in front of him. In response, the woman said, “I will get your mother and sisters raped and kidnapped by sending goons to your house, now tell”. It is shocking that a woman was threatening to get other women raped just because she had one disagreement with a man on an online forum.

After the clip came out, one social media user requested the Gujarat Home minister for state Harsh Sanghavi to take action, noting that they can’t expect Mumbai police to take action as Hindu women are targeted. Minister Harsh Sanghavi took cognisance of the matter by responding to the tweet.

This is not the first time such Hinduphopbic discussions on Clubhouse have appeared. Last year, the left-liberals on the platform were discussing how they wanted to have hate sex with Sanghi girls. There many such forums on various social media platforms, where right wing women are regularly targeted, but no action is taken against such forums.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

