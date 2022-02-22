In the midst of the ongoing State Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, social media is rife with rumours that Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will be flying to London on March 11, a day after the results of UP election.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Legislative Assembly, the results of which will be declared on 10 March this year.

The netizens, sharing an image of a purported ticket of some person named as ‘Akhilesh Yadav’ are wondering if the SP Chief is running away from India after elections and claiming indirectly that the UP elections will be won by CM Yogi Adityanath. The image of the air travel ticket that is going viral over the social media states that ‘Yadav’ will be traveling to London via Abu Dhabi with very little luggage on March 11, 2022.

One of the twitter user questioned the SP Chief over the election results and stated that ‘Yadav’ was flying to London immediately a day after the results of UP election. “Akhilesh Yadav Flying to London on 11th March? What does it mean?”, he tweeted with a hashtag ‘Ayenge to Yogi Hi (Yogi will only win)’.

Another user shared an edited video interview of SP Chief with a news channel and claimed that Akhilesh Yadav was going to London due to fear of defeat in elections. “He is ready with the ticket so he also knows that Ayenge to Yogi Hi (Yogi will only win)”, stated the video.

Further seeking the truth on the polls, one of the Twitter user said that Akhilesh Yadav had said that he does not want to go to Yogi’s swearing-in, so he has got a ticket to go to London at 3 PM on the day of counting of votes on March 10.

State in-charge of BJP Haryana also joined in the rumour mill and questioned if Yadav is indeed leaving for London.

Meanwhile, one of the users who claimed himself to be a travel agent said that the ticket that has been going viral over the social media was fake as the flight name mentioned in the ticket was Emirates hub which according to the user operates only in Dubai. “Akhilesh may be going to London. But that ticket is fake. Emirates hub is Dubai it operates via Dubai. I know this I am travel agent”, the tweet read.

However, Samajwadi Party has neither confirmed nor refuted the rumours of Akhilesh Yadav fleeing India a day after UP poll results. The truth yet remains hidden inside the veils amid the UP elections. It is important to note that Akhilesh Yadav is believed to own a house in London and had celebrated his 46th birthday there with his family, party leaders and workers in 2018. He, along with his family members also had spent a long vacation in London in year 2020 when they dropped off the oldest of their daughters to an undergraduate university in London.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the UP Assembly polls from Manipuri constituency. The counting of the votes and the results of the polls will be declared on March 10 this year.