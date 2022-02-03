In a major embarrassment to Congress leader and Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, the United States has refused to endorse his recent remarks against the Modi government, alleging that the centre has brought the country’s two hostile neighbours – China and Pakistan together.

Speaking in the Parliament on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had launched a tirade against the foreign policy of the Modi government, claiming that the Union government has committed a crime of bringing China and Pakistan together.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, the Joe Biden administration said that the United States would not endorse such comments.

To a question on Rahul Gandhi suggesting that China and Pakistan are closer than ever due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ineffective foreign policies, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said, “I will leave it to Pakistanis and PRC to speak to their relationship”.

“I certainly won’t endorse those remarks,” he added.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi participated in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address. In his speech, he had claimed, “China has a plan. The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you (Centre) have done is, you have brought them together.”

He claimed that the Modi government’s foreign policy has made India isolated and claimed that New Delhi was unable to get a guest on Republic Day.

He had said that India is completely isolated and surrounded, adding that China has a clear-cut plan which they have implemented in Doklam and Ladakh.

US department cautions Pakistan

Interestingly, in the press briefing, the US State Department also cautioned Pakistan over its “partnership” with China.

Speaking to the media, Ned Price added, “We’ve made the point all along that it is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China.”

He added that the United States has provided choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like and added that the partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find when it comes to the sorts of partnerships that China has sought to have around the world.



“Pakistan is a strategic partner of the United States. We have an important relationship with the government in Islamabad, and it’s a relationship that we value across a number of fronts,” he added.