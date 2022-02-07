Congress state social media accounts post mysterious, out of context pictures of Mani Shankar Aiyar

Various state Congress social media accounts on Monday posted mysterious images of party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar without any caption, context and apparent reason.

It all started with INC Uttar Pradesh posting an image of Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Mani Shankar Aiyar pic

At around 7:47 PM, INC UP tweeted his picture without any caption, context. INC Chhattisgarh then quote tweeted it with another picture of Aiyar, again without any caption or context.

Congress tweets

The same was then quote-tweeted by Telangana Congress with another picture of Mani Shankar Aiyar.

At the time of this report, all the tweets are still there and no other state Congress account has responded to INC Telangana’s tweet.

This move (meltdown?) came moments after PM Modi concluded his Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Lok Sabha where he took the grand old party to the cleaners on various topics. Read about the satisfying address here, here and here. Mani Shankar Aiyar was the Congress leader who used the ‘chaiwala’ jibe ahead of 2014 elections, which PM Modi then used to his massive advantage to campaign for the elections.

We have no idea what is going on, but it seems so much fun.