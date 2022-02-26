Saturday, February 26, 2022
Delhi HC issues notice in plea filed by mother alleging indoctrination, forced conversion of her minor child by Christian missionary NGOs: Details

In a plea filed through Advocate Dibyanshu Pandey, the aggrieved mother alleged that her minor daughter was "trapped" by the social workers of the aforementioned NGOs which got a false FIR of sexual abuse at her behest.

OpIndia Staff
Representation image (source: Hindu Post)
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in a petition filed by a minor’s mother, alleging that social workers of Christian missionary NGOs namely Evangelical Fellowship of India Commission on Relief and Prayas allegedly indoctrinated her Hindu child into Christianity and also filed a fraudulent sexual assault FIR through her, reports Law Beat.

The mother of the petitioner has testified in court that after converting her Hindu child to Christianity without her consent, the NGOs subjected her to abuse and exploitation for more than five months while she was in a Child Care Institution (CCI) managed by Global Family Charitable Trust.

In a plea filed through Advocate Dibyanshu Pandey, the aggrieved mother alleged that her minor daughter was “trapped” by the social workers of the aforementioned NGOs which got a false FIR of sexual abuse at her behest. Following the bogus FIR, the child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee after five days, in direct contravention of Rule 81 (1) of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016. 

The mother of the minor was outraged by the CWC’s misuse of authority and unchecked actions, which resulted in more than five months of exploitation in a Child Care Institution by numerous NGOs, as well as forced indoctrination of the child in Christianity in the Child Care Institution (CCI).

She further claimed that the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 have resulted in “a denial of justice to the petitioner and her daughter, as well as a violation of the fundamental rights provided by the Indian Constitution.”

Over the years, many Christian Missionaries have come under the scanner for carrying out conversion rackets under the guise of providing help, shelter and financial assistance to the weak and vulnerable members of the non-Christian communities. In fact, last year, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had uncovered an alleged conversion racket going on in the Christian Missionary Girls’ Hostel in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of NCPCR had on November 9, 2021, gone to inspect the hostel located in Intkhedi village, Sultanpur, District Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. He had revealed how tribal Hindu girls were brought to the hostel and were being taught Christian religious books to convert them to Christianity.

In fact in April last year, OpIndia reported how some Christian missionaries in India, taking advantage of the lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, had converted as many as 1 lakh people and adopted 50,000 villages in a span of one year. 

