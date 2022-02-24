It has been two years since the anti-CAA Delhi riots. Northeast parts of Delhi were severely hit by these anti-Hindu riots. Two schools in northeast Delhi had become the centres of discussions in those days. One of them was the Rajdhani School and the other one was DRP School. Both the schools are situated in Shiv Vihar. It is notable that Chaandbaag and Shiv Vihar were among the areas worst affected by the Delhi riots.

The terrace of the Rajdhani school owned by Faisal Farukh housed the grand catapult that pelted the petrol bombs aimed at the Hindu properties in the surroundings. Yatendra Sharma’s DRP school is not much away from here. This school was vandalized in the Delhi riots. After two years, both these schools are running normally as before.

But the Delhi riots have traumatized the local people so much that even today they hesitate to talk anything about it on camera. The DRP school has undergone a revamp and is smoothly running now. People associated with the school are hesitant to talk about the riots now. They said, “You make a video from outside. We have to run the school among these people only.” Even the people living in the nearby locality have said the same thing. “Children of Hindus and Muslims study in this school and right now there is no danger here.”

On the other hand, people associated with the Rajdhani school avoided making any comment. All they told was that the police are doing their job in this matter. It is notable that Faisal Farukh, the owner of this school, has been set free on bail since 2020 itself. The video attached here shows the current situation of these two schools.

It is notable that the first charge sheet filed in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots was about the violent acts that took place on 24th and 25th February 2020, especially in the Rajdhani School. Yatendra Sharma, owner of the DRP school had lodged a complaint in this regard. Rioters had gathered on the terrace of the Rajdhani school and they caused major damage to the DRP school. Most of the calls received by the police control room on that day were made by the security guard of the DRP school. The statement of this security guard is also recorded in the charge sheet filed by the police.

A square in the Shiv Vihar area falls under three different police stations viz. Karaval Nagar, Dayalpur and Gokulpuri. There are three roads. One road goes towards Mustafabad which is an area with a major Muslim population. Second road heads to the Shiv Vihar and Babu Nagar area that houses a joint population of Hindus and Muslims. Even in the areas with a major Hindu population, there are some Muslim houses and properties.

The violence that emerged at the Shiv Vihar square was very dreadful for the Hindus. It is the same place where Dilbar Negi was killed and his dead body was recovered, many small huts were burnt, two garages were set on fire and hundreds of vehicles were burnt to ashes. Many people were injured in the firing while Dinesh Kumar Khatik and Alok Tiwari had died on the spot.

Rioters entered the DRP school from the Rajdhani public school with the help of an iron chain. These rioters set the DRP school on fire. From computers to ceiling fans, the rioters had looted everything in the school. The attached video explains very well how did the school look like after it was looted and burnt by the rioters.