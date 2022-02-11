Days after the brutal murder of Kishan Bharwad by Islamists on accusations of blasphemy, two Hindu youths were threatened and assaulted for social media posts about the deceased. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered in connection to the cases, reported Desh Gujarat.

A 19-year-old Hindu youth by the name of Akshat Rakeshbhai Sathwara was attacked at his residence by a frenzied Muslim mob of 10-15 people. Sathwara, a resident of Mahesana district of Gujarat, had posted a status about the deceased Kishan Bharwad on Instagram about 2 weeks ago. Aggrieved by his social media post, Islamists named Hidyayat Bahelim, Jabir Bahelim and 10-15 others laid siege on the victim’s house.

Sathwara was brutally thrashed by the mob and his house was vandalised. Desh Gujarat reported that the Islamists broke his toilet door and damaged properties worth ₹4000. They also abused the victim with the choicest of expletives and threatened him with murder if he dared to post again about Kishan Bharwad on social media. Sathwara was rescued by his parents, uncle and aunt.

The victim had filed a complaint with the Khedalu police, following which a First Information Report was registered against Hidyayat, Jabir and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of ₹50), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (provocation) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

Minor Hindu boy threatened for social media story on Lord Ram

In a separate case, a 17-year-old minor Hindu boy was threatened with physical harm by an Islamist named Bahelim Hamid for a social media post on Lord Ram. Desh Gujarat reported that Hamid called the victim on February 9 at around 5 pm in the evening. The accused threatened the minor boy to remove his Instagram story about Hinduism and Lord Ram or warned him of a ‘huge fight.’

He had asked the victim to meet him at night. Hamid had called him several times but the boy was too scared to pick up the call. On informing about the matter to his parents, a complaint was lodged at the Kheralu police station. Hamid, who is a resident of Hatadiya in Kheralu was then booked by the police under IPC Section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Kishan Bharwad murder case

Kishan Bharwad, a Dhandhuka youth, was shot and killed by two bike-borne assailants on January 25, 2022, after he published a social media post with a visual image of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims find the image of Prophet Muhammad insulting, and Islamists accept and promote the execution of individuals who commit such “blasphemy.”

At least six clerics have been arrested across India in the aftermath of Kishan Bharwad’s murder. So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Multiple agencies are looking into the matter, and they believe it is part of a broader plot.