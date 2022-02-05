In Gujarat, a labourer named Junaid Iqbal Chauhan had been arrested for raping and sexually exploiting a minor girl over six months. As per reports, the 16-year-old victim was being sexually exploited by Junaid Iqbal (aged 29) who is almost double her age.

Junaid Iqbal used to call her to a guest house and rape her. Eventually, the victim informed her family members about the crime. After a complaint was lodged by the family members, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to a report by Zee 24 Kalak, Junaid Iqbal Chauhan, aged 29, a resident of Gabanshah Society in Jasdan, used to stalk the 16-year old victim who used to attend tuition classes in the city. Eventually, he had approached the girl and influenced her to meet him in secret. He got her mobile number and called her to the guest house on the pretext of the meeting.

As per the complaint, Junaid continued sexually exploiting the minor victim for months. Finally, fed up of the harassment, the victim had narrated the ordeal to her family members.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused and took further action. Accused Junaid Iqbal Chauhan is married and he is a father of two children. He used to work as a labourer. The Police have registered a case against Junaid Iqbal under sections 376(2-n), 354(d) of the IPC, sections 4-6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012.