Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Pro-AAP blog refers to Hindu students chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans in Karnataka College as ‘terrorists’

Pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter's Editor is Rifat Jawaid and website has been accused of using soft porn to drive traffic.

OpIndia Staff
Pro-AAP blog refers to Hindu students chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans in Karnataka College as 'terrorists'
Hindus are protesting Hijab because they believe they would be discriminated against if it is permitted in educational institutions.
The hijab controversy in Karnataka has triggered controversy across the country. Muslim students in Karnataka have been demanding to be allowed to wear burqa inside colleges while colleges say that the burqas or hijabs are not part of uniform and hence should not be allowed. Amid all this, a video went viral today where a burqa clad person was seen being heckled by some men as that person tried to enter the college. Responding, she yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ to the people who were chanting Jai Shri Ram.

In this, pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter referred to the students protesting against the burqa and chanting Jai Shri Ram as ‘terrorists’.

A Twitter user named INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) pointed this out via a tweet stating “Hi @ianuragthakur, how can we tolerate such media outlets calling ppl chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as terr0rists? This piece of crap is owned by @RifatJawaid”

Here is a screenshot of the article as it was published for the first time.

Screenshot of Janta Ka Reporter website

You can view the archived article here.

However, soon after this thing gained attention, the portal changed the headline of the article from the previous one and made it “Hindu students.”

Janta Ka Reporter article now

The current version of the article is the edited one.

There has been a concentrated effort to defame Jai Shri Ram chant and many a times Islamists have referred to it as a ‘war cry’ of ‘Hindutva terrorists’. Many a times many Islamists have also claimed that they were ‘beaten up’ by ‘Hindu mobs’ and ‘forced to chant Jai Shri Ram’. However, many of these incidents have turned out of be false. Here is a list of 20 such incidents in a short span of time where Islamists and ‘liberals’ tried to defame Jai Shri Ram chant.

Pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter’s Editor is Rifat Jawaid and website has been accused of using soft porn to drive traffic.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

