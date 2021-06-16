Islamist apologists, the ‘liberal’ brigade and their friendly media have started liberally using the sacred ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan as a tool to demonise Hindus. This venomous cabal, which has been nurturing a deep-seated hatred for Hindus, have mastered the art of crafting misleading and phoney tales around the Hindu chant in order to turn every random crime, especially in cases where the victim happens to be from the Muslim community, into a ‘hate crime’.

Interestingly, this penchant for peddling the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative has especially become prevalent since BJP, which has been unreserved about its Hindutva moorings, came to power in 2014.

Though the actual number of such incidents are likely to be far higher, we have compiled a list of 19 instances from recent times in which the left-leaning brigade has sought to demonise the Hindu by defaming the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant which has long been deeply sacred to Hindus.

Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty fight to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

On Monday (June 14), Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair took to Twitter to claim that an elderly Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, in Ghaziabad was assaulted and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. While speaking about the matter, Abdul Samad Saifi had also claimed that he was locked inside a room and brutally thrashed by miscreants who forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

However, the truth is far from this Hinduphobic narrative weaved by Zubair and the ‘victim’. The video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ or ‘Ram Ram’. Moreover, the victim had alleged that a gun was used by the accused to intimidate him although it wasn’t visible in the video footage.

The Uttar Pradesh police had also clarified that the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident and that it was a case of personal rivalry. The cops did not mention any reference to religious slogans in their statement.

Fake communal angle in Asif Khan murder case

Last month, Haryana Police had ruled out any communal angle in the murder of Muslim youth Asif Khan from Mewat. As per reports, Asif, along with his two cousins was returning from his sister’s house when he was allegedly attacked by a group of men and was beaten to death. However, soon after the report of his death poured in, some media houses claimed that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before being killed, thereby giving it a communal angle.

Kerala-based portal Maktoob Media claimed that Asif was ‘forced to chant Jai Shri Ram’ and referred to the religious slogan as ‘warcry of Hindu nationalist militants’. Sharjeel Usmani, the Newslaundry columnist, also used the unfortunate crime in Haryana to peddle hatred against the Hindu community. However, Maktoob Media offered no evidence to prove this fact. In fact, even the initial statement of one of the witnesses said how they were attacked by a group where most men were known to them.

Eventually it turned out to be a case of internal political rivalry and there was no communal angle in it.

Outrage over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on walls of a mosque in Bhainsa, Telangana

On May 26, communal tensions erupted in Bhainsa, Telangana. Some members of Muslim community led riots against the Hindu community when they saw “Jai Shri Ram” inscribed on the walls of a mosque. Later, it turned out that the culprits were Muslims. One of the individuals were identified as Mohammed Abdul Kaeef and the other was a minor. Both the accused lived in the near vicinity of the Masjid. The police revealed that the minor boy wrote ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after being instructed to do the same by the older of the two.

Apart from the CCTV footage, the handwriting also matches with the suspect. The accused have confessed to the crime, the police officer said.

Liberals peddle fake narrative that Tanishq showroom was attacked by ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chanting Hindu mob

Last year, after the Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch in Gujarat issued an apology to Hindus for the controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’, the ecosystem came together to build a narrative that the showroom was ‘attacked’ by a ‘mob’ and the owners ‘forced’ to put up apology.

Basically, NDTV created the narrative of the showroom being attacked, which the leftist ecosystem eagerly lapped up. Screenshots were shared and people made to believe ‘Hindus intolerant of inter-faith marriage ads’.

Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair also jumped onto the bandwagon to claim that a mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ attacked the Tanishq showroom.

OpIndia then wrote in details how this news was completely devoid of facts and obviously peddled with a sole aim to slander Hindus. We mentioned how the Kutch Police had confirmed that there was no attack on the showroom. Moreover, the Tanishq showroom employees at Kutch’s Gandhidham were absolutely clueless about the ‘mob attack’.

The truth was that, contrary to the Hinduphobic cabal’s portrayal, a few people did sit outside the showroom peacefully and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, expressing their disapproval against the Tanishq ad.

Leftist media peddles Muslim cab driver was ‘lynched to death’ and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Noida police refutes claim

In September 2020, the leftist media worked overtime to attribute a communal angle to the death of a Muslim cab driver named Aftab Alam claiming that he was lynched to death by a communal mob after forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Leftist propaganda website like TheWire and Amar Ujala claimed that Aftab Alam was made to chant Jai Shri Ram.

These fake narrative was soon busted by the Noida police who confirmed that they had examined the audio recording and the victim, Aftab Alam, was not asked to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Muslim auto driver in Rajasthan thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, leftist media gives communal angle

On August 9, 2020, a 52-year-old Muslim auto driver named Gapphar Ahmad had reportedly claimed that he was thrashed by miscreants in Sikar in Rajasthan. He alleged that the assaulters forced him to chant slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi Zindabad.’

Several media organizations including Jansatta, Aaj Tak and Navbharat Times gave the incident a communal spin.

The truth was that some drunk miscreants had asked the auto driver for tobacco, who refused. This led to an altercation between the auto driver and the miscreants, who chased the auto driver and beat him up.

The fact behind a Nepali man tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’

The July 2020 incident of a Nepali man being tonsured and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ had created quite a storm across the nation. After media outlets blamed ‘Hindu outfits’ for the incident, it came to light that the man responsible for performing the said act on the Nepali man was one Arun Pathak, who belonged to the Shiv Sena, currently a ‘secular’ party after its recent alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

Later, the Varanasi Police also confirmed that the Nepali man in question was an Indian citizen.

Furthermore, it has now been confirmed that the whole incident was a pre-planned act. As per reports, the so-called Nepali youth, identified as Dharmendra Singh, was contacted by Arun Pathak’s men 16th July and was told that his services are required for a couple of hours at Ganga Ghat. He was told that there is some event where he would have tonsure his head and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. For his services, he would be given Rs. 1000.

The Godhra ‘hate crime’ lie peddled by mainstream and digital media outlets proved untrue

On August 2, 2019, many mainstream media outlets had reported that 3 youth in Gujarat’s Godhra was assaulted by a group of miscreants the previous night for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

As per reports, a complaint lodged with the Godhara A Division police by one Siddiq Abdul Salam, a resident of Mohamadi mohalla in Godhara town, six unknown miscreants assaulted his son Samir (17) and two of his friends, Salman and Sohail for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

However, the Godhra police had stated that after a detailed examination of all available CCTV footage and an inquiry, it has been revealed that Siddiq was lying. As reported by Desh Gujarat, the police investigation confirmed that the clash had nothing to do with chanting of any religious slogan.

Despite the truth coming out in the open, the leftist media shamelessly did not bother to issue any clarification and apology for peddling the misleading ‘hate crime’ narrative.

The July 2019 Chandauli fake ‘hate crime’

In July 2019, a 17-year-old Muslim boy from Chandauli, UP, named Khalid Ansari had allegedly set himself on fire in a dargah. A resident of Township of Lohia Nagar town of Thana Syedaraja he had claimed that he was set on fire for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on 28 July. After the boy succumbed to his injuries, many media houses started peddling the conspiracy theory that Khalid was a victim of hate crime.

However, the Police, after investigating the case, examining the CCTV footage and talking to eyewitnesses had concluded that Khalid himself had set himself on fire.

When media used maliciously edited video to allege that BJP minister forced Muslim MLA to chant Jai Shri Ram

‘Nationalist’ channel Times Now has joined the rank of left-liberals in peddling the fake narrative that Hindus are forcing Muslims to chant Jai Shri Ram. They used a heavily edited video in July 2019 to accuse a BJP minister in Jharkhand of spreading hate in the name of Hindutva.

Reporting on an incident that happened outside Jharkhand assembly, Times Now alleges that minister CP Singh crossed the line when he forced Congress MLA Irfan Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram. The same allegation with the same video clip was published by other media houses also, including the usual suspects who are expected to present such distorted news to peddle their agenda. All of them claimed that the BJP minister forced Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram.

However, this claim turned out to be false. It was cleared that CP Singh asked Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram only because Ansari was claiming that Ram and the slogan belong to everyone, not just BJP.

When Sheikh Aamer faked ‘forced to chant Jai Shri Ram’ story to get applauded in the community

On July 23, 2019, another fake incident of ‘hate crimes’ made it to the front page of many newspapers. In this case, the alleged victim Shiekh Aamer reportedly contrived a story that the 4 youths he had an altercation with had forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan and filed his complaint on this basis at the police station to seek grandstanding from members of his community.

However, barely a day after filing a complaint that some persons had forcibly asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the alleged victim Aamer went back on his statement. Aamer conceded that he fabricated the story of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan being enforced upon him to raise his stature among his community members and teach those who dare to challenge people from his community a lesson.

How a Muslim man in Aurangabad transformed an altercation due to personal enmity into ‘hate crime’ to malign Hindus

One Imran Ismail Patel, a hotel employee in Aurangabad had filed a complaint on July 19, last year, against a group of 10 people alleging that a mob intercepted him while he was returning to his house and forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ following which he was thrashed by them.

However, according to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident is being unnecessarily communalised and the evidence suggests that the scuffle occurred because of personal enmity.

The eye-witnesses who had come to Imran’s rescue had put paid to the claims made by Imran that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Instead, they had asserted that the incident was a result of a personal feud.

Another ‘hate crime’ in Bhagpat which turned out to be fake

On July 14, 2019, several media houses had reported that one Imam (Muslim cleric) called Imlaq-Ur-Rehman was assaulted by men and was made to chant Jai Shri Ram. The report also mentioned that his beard was pulled by the assailants and that the police has booked 12 people in connection with this case. OpIndia reached out to Baghpat SP who has categorically rubbished the claims and asserted that Imam Imlaq-Ur-Rehman was not made to chant Jai Shri Ram, his beard was not pulled and there was no religious undertone to this assault. He asserted that this was a case of a petty brawl between some men and the Imam.

Unnao madarsa student injured in a fight over cricket, not for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram

Yet another news of Muslims forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and beaten for not doing so has turned out to be fake. The Imam of the Jama Masjid in Unnao had warned of ‘unprecedented action’ if the Hindu boys who were involved in the fight over cricket match were not arrested.

He had even claimed that the madarsa boys were beaten up by the Hindu boys after they were asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. But later police had found that there was no religious angle to the incident.

According to the enquiry conducted by UP police, it was found that a fight had broken out between two groups while playing cricket. In a press conference where ADG (LO) P V Ramaswamy and IG (LO) Praveen Kumar were present, they denied that anybody was forced to chant any religious slogan, and said that it was a fight between two groups on the playground that had turned violent.

News of Muslim auto driver thrashed for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ turned out to be fake

On July 5 2019, reports emerged that a Muslim auto driver in Kanpur, Aatib, was allegedly thrashed for not chanting Jai Shri Ram. It was reported that he was allegedly locked up inside a public toilet by three people for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The Telegraph had reported that Aatib was asked by the customers who hired his auto to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after they refused to pay the fare. Congress mouthpiece Navjivan, had also reported how three youths mercilessly thrashed Aatib for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. In fact, there were reports that communal tensions have escalated in the area because rumours were floated on WhatsApp that Aatib had died after being thrashed for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

However, the allegations that Aatib was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram are false. According to Police, the men who boarded Aatib’s auto were drunk and matters escalated when they refused to pay the fare and got into a heated argument.

SP South Raveena Tyagi had then confirmed to OpIndia that the news of Aatib being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was false.

Madarsa teacher in Delhi not hit by a car for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The incidents of fake ‘hate crimes’ have become increasingly common. On June 21, 2019, a controversy had erupted after a Muslim man had claimed that he was allegedly hit by a car after he refused to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A madarsa teacher named Mohammed Momin had alleged that he was allegedly abused and then run over by the car as he refused to chant Hindu religious slogans at Delhi’s Rohini Sector.

However, an eyewitness at the spot has now rubbished the claims of Mohammed Momin. As per the police report, the eyewitness during the preliminary investigation did not substantiate the allegations.

In Cooch Behar a Muslim man forces another to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, liberals huddle up to hold Hindu accountable

On June 29, 2019, a video went viral, where a Muslim man was seen doing sit-ups, while holding his ears, and was allegedly being forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram”. Another Muslim man has been arrested in connection with the case. According to media reports, Apsi Miyan was arrested for making another Muslim man, Agsar Ali, chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ forcefully in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Despite facts being there out in the open, it was not surprising that the ‘liberal-secular’ gang had begun demonising Hindus for the act.

However, before blaming Hindus, these anti-Hindus should have considered how Hindus would get a Muslim to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in a place like West Bengal’s Chooch Behar, where under Mamata Banerjee’s regime they themselves have to think twice before chanting the slogan.

Karimnagar: No, ‘Majnu’ was not beaten up for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In the beginning of June, 2019, a former AIMIM leader took to Twitter to claim that a Muslim man was beaten up in Karimnagar, Telangana. He alleged that the Muslim man was beaten up for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

However, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, Telangana State, shared a video of the Muslim man where he clarified that he was beaten up over a personal issue and there was no communal side to it.

Barkat Alam ‘attacked’, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In a similar incident reported from Gurugram, Haryana on May 31, 2019, a Muslim man named Barkat Alam had alleged that his skull cap was thrown away after a group of Hindus had attacked him. He had even claimed that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Prime-time debates happened around him since the incident took place right after Narendra Modi was re-elected as Prime Minister with a thumping mandate. However, the CCTV recording revealed how it was actually a scuffle between few men and the argument turned into push and shoving in which his cap fell down. The CCTV footage showed how no one had deliberately removed his skullcap. And how even his initial complaint never mentioned that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Criminal incident given a communal spin, Rajasthan in June 2017

The incident happened in Nagaur district of Rajasthan where a group of men, some hiding their faces, were recorded on camera abusing and assaulting a woman with plastic pipes and forcing her to chant religious slogans. It was not clear who recorded the incident, but the video clearly showed that the men were forcing the woman to chant “Allah” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

However, people from expected quarters conveniently ignored the ‘Allah’ part and focused only on the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ part to give the entire incident a communal spin even though the incident was purely criminal and was horrifying enough even without the communal spin.