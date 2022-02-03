CNN president Jeff Zucker has stepped down from the network after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a senior executive.

According to the reports, the 56-year-old Zucker said that he is resigning from the post effective immediately. In a memo to colleagues, the CNN boss said that he was “wrong” to not report the relationship as required.

The secret relationship with a colleague was discovered during an investigation into the conduct of fired CNN anchor Christopher C. Cuomo. Cuomo is being investigated over efforts to help his politician brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to defend against sexual harassment allegations.

CNN had fired its top anchor Christopher C. Cuomo over his involvement in the brother’s defence in sexual harassment scandal.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Zucker, who is considered one of the most powerful media personalities in the US, said that he had worked with the colleague for over 20 years and that the relationship had “evolved in recent years”.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” he said, adding, “I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

The letter written by Zucker did not identify the colleague with whom he had a relationship. However, according to reports, it is being alleged that Zucker had a secret relationship with Allison Gollust, the network’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Gollust said in a statement. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time,” she said in a statement.

In 2012, Gollust was appointed as communicators director for Andrew Cuomo. She joined CNN the following year after only four months in that role. In her statement, Gollust added that she intends to stay at the network.