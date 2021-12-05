CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother Andrew deal with sexual harassment scandal

News Network CNN has fired its top anchor Christopher C. Cuomo over his involvement in the brother’s defence in sexual harassment scandal. The network said in its statement that they had hired a respected law firm to conduct a review into the investigation against Chris’s brother and ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Earlier, Chris was suspended from his role at the network pending investigation. The network further added that though Chris has been suspended, they would appropriately complete the investigation.

Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021

As per Reuters’ report, during the review, additional information was revealed about his role in the ex-NY Governor’s defense. Last week, NY Attorney General Letitia James released texts that shed some light on Chris’ attempts to damage control for Andrew Cuomo, who was facing multiple sexual harassment allegations. The documents released showed that Chris was using his journalist connections to get early access to the pending reports on the allegations against his brother.

Chris statement over the termination

In a statement released on Twitter, Chris said it was not the way he wanted to end his role at CNN. He added that he had already told why and how he helped his brother. Reuters reported at the time of his suspension, the anchor had insisted he never intended to ‘compromise’ his colleagues and called the suspension ’embarrassing’.

‘Decision not easy’ – CNN President

In an internal staff email accessed by the New York Times, Jeff Zucker, President, CNN, had said, “It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved.” Brian Stelter, media correspondent, CNN, said, “Viewers need to be able to trust what they’re hearing here on television when we’re covering a sensitive story, even if it involves the family member of a colleague”.

Resignation of Governor Cuomo

In August this year, New York’s Governor Cuomo resigned from his post following impeachment after over a dozen of women alleged sexual misconduct against him. The reported allegations against him overshadowed the reports of undercounted thousands of death due to Covid-19 in the nursing homes. During the investigation conducted by NY’s Attorney General, it was concluded he had sexually harassed and groped at least 11 women working in his office.

Notably, the Cuomo family is one of the most dominating political families in US politics. Andrew Cuomo’s father served as Governor of New York for over a decade between 1983 and 1994. Before his resignation, Andrew has served for three successive terms as Governor.